2024 TIMES-TRIBUNE ALL-REGION GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD TEAM

PERFORMER OF THE YEAR

KATE KORTY

Carbondale Area

Junior, Mid-distance

Won a silver medal in the 800-meter run (2:15.82) and a seventh-place medal in the 400 (58.12) at the PIAA Class 2A Championships. ... Won gold medal in the 800 (2:17.51) and a gold medal in the 400 (58.85) at the District 2 Class 2A Championships. ... Won gold medal in the 800 (2:19.69) and a silver in the 400 (58.45) at the Robert Spagna Championships. ... Won a bronze medal in the 400 (59.79) and a bronze in the 1,600 (5:26.08) at the Walter Godek Twilight Invitational. ... Lackawanna Track and Field Coaches Association Division III-IV Track Performer of the Year.

------------

CHLOE DIAZ

Montrose

Senior, Hurdles

Won a silver medal in the 100-meter hurdles (14.85) and finished 14th in the 300 hurdles (47.37) at the PIAA Class 2A Championships. ... Won gold medal in the 100 hurdles (15.05) and a gold medal in the 300 hurdles (46.30) at the District 2 Championships. ... Won gold medal in the 100 hurdles (14.92) and gold medal in the 300 hurdles (46.96) at the Robert Spagna Championships. ... Won gold medal in the 100 hurdles (15.56) at the Walter Godek Twilight Invitational. ... Helped Montrose win the LTC Division IV and Jordan Relays Class 2A championships. ... LTFCA Division III-IV all-star. ... Second All-Region selection.

------------

EMMA SIMMONS

Delaware Valley

Sophomore, Hurdles

Finished 17th in the 100-meter hurdles (15.59) at the PIAA Class 3A Championships. ... Won gold medal in the 100 hurdles (15.67) at the District 2 Class 3A Championships. ... Won gold medal in the 100 hurdles (15.76) at the East Stoudsburg Cavalier Invitational. ... Won silver medal in the 100 hurdles (16.01) at the Walter Godek Twilight Invitational. ... LTFCA Division I-II all-star.

------------

NATALIE TALLUTO

Mid Valley

Sophomore, Hurdles

Finished 11th in the 300-meter hurdles (46.65) at the PIAA Class 2A Championships. ... Won silver medal in the 100 hurdles (16.23) and silver medal in the 300 hurdles (46.47) at the District 2 Class 2A Championships. ... Won silver medal in the 100 hurdles (15.70) at the Robert Spagna Championships. ... LTFCA Division III-IV all-star.

------------

KAYLYN DAVIS

Lakeland

Sophomore, Throws/Hurdles

Finished 18th in the javelin (110-0) at the PIAA Class 2A Championships. ... Won gold medal in the javelin (117-1), won bronze medal in the 100 hurdles (16.73) and a bronze medal in the 300 hurdles (48.64) at the District 2 Class 2A Championships. ... Helped Lakeland win the LTC Division III, the Robert Spagna Class 2A team and the District 2 Class 2A team championships. ... LTFCA Division III-IV all-star.

------------

KAITLYN KRAVITZ

North Pocono

Junior, Sprints/Mid-distance

Finished 14th in the 400-meter run (57.96) and 25th in the 200 (25.98) at the PIAA Class 3A Championships. ... Won gold medal in the 200 (26.12), won a silver medal in the 400 (58.51) and won a silver medal in the 100 (12.85) at the District 2 Class 3A Championships. ... Won gold medal in the 100 (12.65), won gold medal in the 200 (25.65) and won gold in the 400 (58.12) at the Robert Spagna Championships. ... Won gold medal in the 400 (59.48) and won bronze in the 100 (12.81) at the Walter Godek Twilight Invitational. ... LTFCA Division I-II Track Performer of the Year.

------------

MAE KAUFMAN

Mid Valley

Senior, Sprints

Won silver medal in the 100-meter dash (13.08), won a silver in the 200 (27.03) and won a bronze medal in the 400 (1:00.32) at the District 2 Class 2A Championships. ... Won a bronze medal in the 100 (12.99) at the Robert Spagna Championships. ... Won bronze medal in the 200 (26.68) at the Walter Godek Twilight Invitational. ... LTFCA Division III-IV all-star.

------------

KIRSTEN NAVICH

Lakeland

Senior, Mid-distance/Jumps

Won silver medal in the 400-meter run (1:00.30) and silver medal in the triple jump (34-8 1/2) at the District 2 Class 2A Championships. ... Won bronze medal in the 400 (59.63) at the Robert Spagna Championships. ... Helped Lakeland win the LTC Division III, the Robert Spagna Class 2A team and the District 2 Class 2A team championships. ... LTFCA Division III-IV all-star. ... Second All-Region selection.

------------

EMMA HORSLEY

Abington Heights

Senior, Mid-distance

Won a fourth-place medal in the 800-meter run (2:23.09) at the District 2 Class 3A Championships. ... Won a silver medal in the 800 (2:20.40) at the Robert Spagna Championships. ... Won gold medal in the 800 (2:22.16) at the Walter Godek Twilight Invitational. ... Helped Abington Heights win the LTC Division I, the Jordan Relays Class 3A and the Robert Spagna Class 3A team championships. ... LTFCA Division I-II all-star. ... Second All-Region selection.

------------

ANNA PUCILOWSKI

Abington Heights

Sophomore, Distance

Finished 22nd in the 3,200-meter run (11:14.96) at the PIAA Class 3A Championships. ... Won gold medal in the 3,200 (11:05.09) and won a silver medal in the 1,600 (5:14.15) at the District 2 Class 3A Championships. ... Won gold medal in the 3,200 (11:10.11) and a silver medal in the 1,600 (5:10.94) at the Robert Spagna Championships. ... Won a silver medal in the 3,200 (11:03.44) at the Jack Roddick Invitational. ... Helped Abington Heights win the LTC Division I, the Jordan Relays Class 3A and the Robert Spagna Class 3A team championships. ... LTFCA Division I-II all-star.

------------

BRENNA DAHLGREN

Honesdale

Senior, Distance

Finished 26th in the 1,600-meter run (5:10.55) at the PIAA Class 3A Championships. ... Won gold medal in the 1,600 (5:13.56) and a bronze medal in the 3,200 (11:21.11) at the District 2 Class 3A Championships. ... Won gold medal in the 1,600 (5:09.45) and a silver medal in the 3,200 (11:28.12) at the Robert Spagna Championships. ... Won gold medal in the 1,600 (5:19.20) and a gold medal in the 3,200 (11:25.57) at the Walter Godek Twilight Invitational. ... LTFCA Division I-II all-star.

------------

CARISSA FLYNN

Mountain View

Senior, Distance

Finished 14th in the 1,600-meter run (5:15.08) and 17th in the 3,200 (11:31.78) at the PIAA Class 2A Championships. ... Won gold medal in the 1,600 (5:21.72), gold medal in the 3,200 (11:26.05) and a fifth-place medal in the 800 (2:30.21) at the District 2 Class 2A Championships. ... Won a bronze medal in the 1,600 (5:20.82) at the Robert Spagna Championships. ... LTFCA Division III-IV all-star.

------------

RAINNA CARR

Delaware Valley

Junior, Throws

Won silver medal in the shot put (33-10 1/2) at the District 2 Class 3A Championships. ... Won gold medal in the shot put (34-5 1/2) at the District 2 Class 3A Championships. ... Won gold medal in the shot put (36-0 3/4) at the East Stroudsburg Cavalier Invitational. ... Won gold medal in the shot put (35-0 3/4) at the Walter Godek Twilight Invitational. ... LTFCA Division I-II all-star.

------------

PEYTON FOX

Scranton Prep

Junior, Throws

Finished 16th in the discus (103-6) at the PIAA Class 3A Championships. ... Won gold medal in the discus (116-3) at the District 2 Class 3A Championships. ... Won gold medal in the discus (111-7) at the Robert Spagna Championships. ... Won gold medal in the discus (98-11) at the Pine Grove Invitational. ... Won gold medal in the discus (111-5) at the Walter Godek Twilight Invitational. ... LTFCA Division I-II all-star.

------------

EMMA MILLER

Valley View

Senior, Throws

Won fifth-place medal in the javelin (132-2) at the PIAA Class 3A Championships. ... Won gold medal in the javelin (128-9) at the District 2 Class 3A Championships. ... Won gold medal in the javelin (126-9) at the Robert Spagna Championships. ... Won silver medal in the javelin (118-4) at the Walter Godek Twilight Invitational. ... LTFCA Division I-II all-star.

------------

ERIKA BADNER

Wallenpaupack

Senior, Throws

Won a seventh-place medal in the javelin (125-5) at the PIAA Class 3A Championships. ... Won silver medal in the javelin (124-6) at the District 2 Class 3A Championships. ... Won silver medal in the javelin (125-4) at the Robert Spagna Championships. ... Won bronze medal in the javelin (109-4) at the Walter Godek Twilight Invitational. ... Helped Wallenpaupack to the LTC Division II championship.

------------

TOMARA SEID

Abington Heights

Junior, Jumps

Finished 27th in the triple jump (34-5 3/4) at the PIAA Class 3A Championships. ... Won bronze medal in triple jump (36-8 3/4) at the District 2 Class 3A Championships. ... Won gold medal in the triple jump (36-9 1/2) at the Robert Spagna Championships. ... Won gold medal in the triple jump (34-5) at the Walter Godek Twilight Invitational. ... Helped Abington Heights win the LTC Division I and Robert Spagna Class 3A team championships. ... Second All-Region selection.

------------

MADISON ZALEWSKI

Abington Heights

Senior, Jumps/Throws

Won bronze medal in the high jump (5-1) and bronze medal in the javelin (121-9) at the District 2 Class 3A Championships. ... Won gold medal in the high jump (5-2) and bronze medal in the javelin (121-11) at the Robert Spagna Championships. ... Won gold medal in the high jump (5-2) and gold medal in the javelin (121-1) at the Walter Godek Twilight Invitational. ... Threw 130-10 in the javelin at the Penn Relays. ... Helped Abington Heights to the LTC Division I, Jordan Relays Class 3A and Robert Spagna Class 3A team championships. ... LTFCA Division I-II Field Performer of the Year. ... Second All-Region selection.

------------

MAURA MICHALCZYK

Dunmore

Senior, Pole vault/athlete

Won eighth-place medal in the pole vault (11-0) at the PIAA Class 2A Championships. ... Won gold medal in the pole vault (11-0) and a fourth-place medal in the long jump (15-10 3/4) at the District 2 Class 2A Championships. ... Won gold medal in the pole vault (11-0) at the Robert Spagna Championships. ... Won bronze medal in the pole vault (10-6) at the Ahearn Classic. ... LTFCA Division III-IV Field Performer of the Year. ... Second All-Region selection.

3200 Relay: Abington Heights (Reese Morgan, Anna Pucilowski, Marygrace Sabatini, Emma Horsley)

400 Relay: Montrose (Carly Frey, Gracie Dalton, Sadie Jones, Chloe Diaz)

1600 Relay: Abington Heights (Marygrace Sabatini, Lilia Calvert, Maggie Coleman, Emma Horsley)

------------

COACH OF THE YEAR

LINDA STEPHENS

Lakeland

Guided Lakeland to the LTC Division III, Robert Spagna Class 2A and District 2 Class 2A championships. ... Has a career record of 73-12-1 in 15 seasons and team has won 62 straight dual meets.