2024 TIMES-TRIBUNE ALL-REGION BOYS TRACK AND FIELD TEAM

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

PERFORMER OF THE YEAR

KENDEL JONES

Elk Lake

Sophomore, Distance

Won a sixth-place medal in the 3,200-meter run (9:22.47) and won an eighth-place medal in the 1,600 (4:20.68) at the PIAA Class 2A Championships. ... Won gold medal in the 1,600 (4:28.24) and won a silver medal in the 3,200 (9:27.37) at the District 2 Class 2A Championships. ... Won gold medal in the 1,600 (4:28.51) and a gold medal in the 3,200 (9:39.29) at the Wyalusing Lasagna Invitational. ... Won silver medal in the 3,200 (9:45.33) at the Walter Godek Twilight Invitational. ... Won gold medal in the 3,200 (9:52.17) at the Don Wilhour Selinsgrove Classic. ... LTFCA Division III-IV all-star.

------------

COLIN MANLEY

West Scranton

Senior, Hurdles

Finished 16th in the 110-meter hurdles (14.89) at the PIAA Class 3A Championships. ... Won gold medal in the 110 hurdles (14.69) and gold medal in the 300 hurdles (40.26) at the District 2 Class 3A Championships. ... Won gold medal in the 110 hurdles (14.63) and a gold medal in the 300 hurdles (40.20) at the Robert Spagna Championships. ... Won gold medal in the 110 hurdles (14.88) at the Walter Godek Twilight Invitational. ... Helped West Scranton win the Robert Spagna Class 3A team championship. ... LTFCA Division I-II Track Performer of the Year. ... Third All-Region selection.

------------

CHARLES McCLAIN

Delaware Valley

Senior, Hurdles

Finished 24th in the 110-meter hurdles (15.13) at the PIAA Class 3A Championships. ... Won silver medal in the 110 hurdles (14.83) at the District 2 Class 3A Championships. ... Won silver medal in the 110 hurdles (14.94) at the Robert Spagna Championships. ... Won gold medal in the 110 hurdles (15.00) at the East Stroudsburg Cavalier Invitational. ... LTFCA Division I-II all-star.

------------

VICTOR HOLT

Mid Valley

Senior, Sprints/Jumps

Finished 18th in the 200-meter dash (22.95) and 31st in the 100 (11.39) at the PIAA Class 2A Championships. ... Won gold medal in the 100 (11.44), gold medal in the 200 (22.77) and a fourth-place medal in the long jump (19-10 1/2) at the District 2 Class 2A Championships. ... Won gold medal in the 200 (22.58), a silver medal in the 100 (11.31) and a silver medal in the long jump (20-5 1/2) at the Robert Spagna Championships. ... Won gold medal in the long jump (19-11) and silver medal in the high jump (5-10) at the Walter Godek Twilight Invitational. ... Helped Mid Valley win the LTC Division III, Jordan Relays Class 2A, Robert Spagna Class 2A and District 2 Class 2A championships. ... LTFCA Division III-IV Track Performer of the Year.

------------

TOMMY CLARK

Dunmore

Junior, Mid-distance

Won a seventh-place medal in the 800-meter run (1:57.39) and a seventh-place medal as part of the 1,600 relay team at the PIAA Class 2A Championships. ... Won gold medal in the 800 (1:59.51) at the District 2 Class 2A Championships. ... Won a gold medal in the 800 (1:58.84) at the Robert Spagna Championships. ... Won gold medal in the 800 (1:58.33) at the Walter Godek Twilight Invitational. ... LTFCA Division III-IV all-star.

------------

CORY DOMIANO

Dunmore

Junior, Mid-distance/Sprints

Won an eighth-place medal in the 400-meter run (50.01), set a school record in the 400 (49.32) in the preliminary heats, and a seventh-place medal as part of the 1,600 relay team at the PIAA Class 2A Championships. ... Won gold medal in the 400 (50.21) and silver medal in the 200 (23.05) at the District 2 Class 2A Championships. ... Won gold medal in the 400 (49.78) and silver medal in the 200 (22.95) at the Robert Spagna Championships. ... LTFCA Division III-IV all-star.

------------

DJ ROGERS

Abington Heights

Junior, Mid-distance/Sprints

Finished 18th in the 400-meter dash (50.00) at the PIAA Class 3A Championships. ... Won gold medal in the 400 (50.76), and won a sixth-place medal in the 200 (23.39) at the District 2 Class 3A Championships. ... Won silver medal in the 200 (22.68) at the Robert Spagna Championships. ... Helped Abington Heights to Jordan Relays Class 3A title. ... LTFCA Division I-II all-star.

------------

AIDAN GRAFF

Scranton

Senior, Distance

Finished 25th in the 3,200-meter run (9:42.62) at the PIAA Class 3A Championships. ... Won gold medal in the 3,200 (9:31.14) and fourth-place medal in the 1,600 (4:25.79) at the District 2 Class 2A Championships. ... Won gold medal in the 1,600 (4:22.57) and silver medal in the 3,200 (9:40.06) at the Robert Spagna Championships. ... Won bronze medal in the 3,200 (9:51.50) at the Walter Godek Twilight Invitational. ... Helped Scranton win the LTC Division I, Jordan Relays Class 3A and the District 2 Class 3A championships. ... LTFCA Division I-II all-star.

------------

DANIEL DANILOVITZ

Riverside

Senior, Distance

Finished ninth in the 3,200-meter run (9:24.24) at the PIAA Class 2A Championships. ... Won gold medal in the 3,200 (9:23.27) and sixth-place medal in the 1,600 (4:39.14) at the District 2 Class 2A Championships. ... Won gold medal in the 3,200 (9:35.95) at the Robert Spagna Championships. ... LTFCA Division III-IV all-star. ... Second All-Region selection.

------------

AIDEN JANOWICZ

Wallenpaupack

Sophomore, Distance

Finished 32nd in the 1,600-meter run (4:25.73) at the PIAA Class 3A Championships. ... Won gold medal in the 1,600 (4:19.77) and fifth-place medal in the 800 (2:01.16) at the District 2 Class 3A Championships. ... Won silver medal in the 1,600 (4:29.26) at the Robert Spagna Championships. ... Helped Wallenpaupack win the LTC Division II championship. ... LTFCA Division I-II all-star.

------------

TOM FIORELLI

Valley View

Junior, Throws

Won silver medal in the shot put (50-6) at the District 2 Class 3A Championships. ... Won gold medal in the shot put (48-7) at the Robert Spagna Championships. ... Won gold medal at the 2024 Olympian Invitational (48-5). ... Won bronze medal in the shot put (49-9) at the East Stroudsburg Red & Black Invitational. ... Won gold medal in the shot put (49-5 1/4) at the Walter Godek Twilight Invitational. ... LTFCA Division I-II all-star.

------------

BEN OSTROSKI

Wallenpaupack

Senior, Throws

Finished 24th in the discus (138-3) at the PIAA Class 3A Championships. ... Won gold medal in the discus (163-6) at the District 2 Class 3A Championships. ... Won gold medal in the discus (153-9) at the Robert Spagna Championships. ... Won gold medal in the discus (159-11) and bronze medal in the shot put (43-10 1/2) at the Walter Godek Twilight Invitational. ... Helped Wallenpaupack win the LTC Division II championships. ... LTFCA Division I-II Field Performer of the Year.

------------

WILL TAYLOR

Riverside

Senior, Throws

Won a seventh-place medal in the javelin (169-1) at the PIAA Class 2A Championships. ... Won gold medal in the javelin (170-10) at the District 2 Class 2A Championships. ... Won a silver medal in the javelin (169-3) at the Robert Spagna Championships. ... LTFCA Division III-IV all-star.

------------

LYNDON BELLO

Lakeland

Senior, Throws

Finished ninth in the discus (144-9) at the PIAA Class 2A Championships. ... Won gold medal in the discus (148-1) at the District 2 Class 2A Championships. ... Finished third in the discus (126-6) at the John Tintle Icebreaker Invitational. ... LTFCA Division III-IV all-star.

------------

ROB NOLAN

Valley View

Senior, Throws

Won a fifth-place medal in the javelin (161-10) at the District 2 Class 3A Championships. ... Won a gold medal in the javelin (184-10) at the Robert Spagna Championships. ... Won a silver medal in the javelin (160-9) at the Walter Godek Twilight Invitational. ... LTFCA Division I-II all-star.

------------

KEVIN VINCENT

Holy Cross

Sophomore, Jumps

Finished 16th in the triple jump (42-4 1/4) at the PIAA Class 2A Championships. ... Won gold medal in the triple jump (44-3 1/2) and a fourth-place medal in the high jump (6-1) at the District 2 Class 2A Championships. ... Won gold medal in the triple jump (42-8 1/4) and silver medal in the high jump (6-2) at the Robert Spagna Championships. ... Won gold medal in the triple jump (41-8 1/2) and gold medal in the high jump (5-10) at the Walter Godek Twilight Invitational. ... LTFCA Division III-IV all-star.

------------

WYATT JOHNSON

Elk Lake

Senior, Jumps

Finished 12th in the triple jump (43-4 1/2) at the PIAA Class 2A Championships. ... Won silver medal (44-0 3/4) and a bronze medal in the long jump (19-11) at the District 2 Class 2A Championships. ... Won silver medal in the long jump (20-7 1/2) at the Wyalusing Lasagna Invitational. ... Won silver medal in the long jump (19-5 1/2) at the Walter Godek Twilight Invitational. ... Won bronze medal in the triple jump (41-11 1/2) at the Don Wilhour Selinsgrove Classics. ... LTFCA Division III-IV Field Performer of the Year. ... Second All-Region selection.

------------

MATT LYONS

Holy Cross

Junior, Jumps

Finished 15th in the high jump (6-2) at the PIAA Class 2A Championships. ... Won silver medal in the high jump (6-1) at the District 2 Class 2A Championships. ... Won gold medal in the high jump (6-4) at the Robert Spagna Championships. ... LTFCA Division III-IV all-star.

------------

ROBERT CARRELLE

Western Wayne

Sophomore, Vault/Hurdles

Finished 24th in the 300-meter hurdles (41.99) at the PIAA Class 2A Championships. ... Won gold medal in the pole vault (12-6) and gold medal in the 300 (41.35) at the District 2 Class 2A Championships. ... Won gold medal in the pole vault (13-0), silver medal in the 110 hurdles (16.83) and silver medal in the 300 hurdles (41.59) at the Wyalusing Lasagna Invitational. ... LTFCA Division I-II all-star.

------------

3200 Relay: Abington Heights (Hamza Mirza, Sean Rooney, Jack Sorensen, Jack Shoemaker)

400 Relay: Mid Valley (Mason Vinansky, Timothy Kramer, Victor Holt, Jordan Chmielewski)

1600 Relay: Dunmore (Gabe Franek, Dom DeSando, Cory Domiano, Tommy Clark)

------------

COACH OF THE YEAR

STEVE SHUMBRES

Scranton

Guided Scranton to the Lackawanna Track Conference Division I with an undefeated record, the Jordan Relays Class 3A and the District 2 Class 3A championships.