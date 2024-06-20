2024 TIMES-TRIBUNE ALL-REGION BOYS TENNIS TEAM

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

PRANEEL MALLAIAH

Abington Heights

Junior

District 2 Class 3A singles champion. ... Reached the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals. ... Led Abington Heights to the District 2 Class 3A team championship and the Lackawanna League championship. ... Had an 11-0 record at No. 1 singles in the Lackawanna League and earned the Lackawanna League Class 3A Coaches' Player of the Year honor. ... Had an 19-2 record overall and has a career record of 56-6. ... Second Times-Tribune Player of the Year. ... Third All-Region selection.

- - -

ETHAN BORICK

Scranton Prep

Senior

District 2 Class 2A singles champion. ... Led Scranton Prep to the District 2 Class 2A team championship. ... Had an 8-1 record at No. 1 singles in the Lackawanna League and earned the Lackawanna League Class 2A Coaches' Player of the Year honor. ... Had an 15-2 overall record and a career record of 59-9. ... Fourth All-Region selection.

- - -

AKHILESH VELAGA

Scranton Prep

Junior

District 2 Class 2A singles semifinalist. ... Helped Scranton Prep to the District 2 Class 2A team championship. ... Had a 9-0 record at No. 2 singles in the Lackawanna League and earned a selection to the Lackawanna League Class 2A Coaches' All-Star team. ... Had a 15-1 overall record and a career record of 46-7. ... Third All-Region selection.

- - -

WILLIAM ARP

Abington Heights

Freshman

District 2 Class 3A semifinalist. ... Helped Abington Heights to the District 2 Class 3A team championship and Lackawanna League championship. ... Had a 10-1 record at No. 2 singles in the Lackawanna League and earned a selection to the Lackawanna League Class 3A Coaches' All-Star team. ... Had an overall record of 14-3. ... Teamed with Domenic Peters to win the District 2 Class 3A doubles championship.

- - -

ALEX HARRISON

Holy Cross

Sophomore

District 2 Class 2A quarterfinalist. ... Helped Holy Cross reach the District 2 Class 2A team semifinals. ... Had a 9-2 record at No. 1 singles in the Lackawanna League and earned selection to the Lackawanna League Class 2A Coaches' All-Star team. ... Had a 11-4 overall record. ... Teamed with Ray Zhang and reached the quarterfinal round of the District 2 Class 2A doubles tournament.

- - -

ALEXANDER MULLEN

Delaware Valley

Senior

District 2 Class 3A singles semifinalist. ... Helped Delaware Valley reach the District 2 Class 3A team semifinals. ... Had a 7-4 record at No. 1 singles in the Lackawanna League and earned selection to the Lackawanna League Class 3A Coaches' All-Star team. ... Had a 10-6 record. ... Teamed with Alex Corcoran and reached the quarterfinal round of the District 2 Class 3A doubles tournament.

- - -

CONNOR PETERS

Valley View

Senior

District 2 Class 3A singles quarterfinalist. ... Helped Valley View reach the District 2 Class 3A team semifinals. ... Had an 8-3 record at No. 1 singles in the Lackawanna League and earned selection to the Lackawanna League Class 2A Coaches' All-Star team. ... Had a 10-5 record overall. ... Finished his career with a record of 35-11.

- - -

DOMENIC PETERS

Abington Heights

Junior

Teamed with William Arp to win the District 2 Class 3A doubles championship. ... Helped Abington Heights win the District 2 Class 3A team championship and the Lackawanna League championship. ... Had a 9-0 record at No. 3 singles in the Lackawanna League and earned selection to the Lackawanna League Class 3A Coaches' All-Star team. ... Had a 12-1 record overall.

COACH OF THE YEAR

ART COMSTOCK

Abington Heights

Guided the Comets to an undefeated season in the Lackawanna League and an 11th straight District 2 Class 3A team championship.