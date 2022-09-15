2024 tight end Joey Olsen commits to USC; Lincoln Riley goes into Oregon and wins

Four-Star 2024 Lake Oswego (OR) Lakeridge tight end Joey Olsen has committed to USC. Olsen, who is the No.1 tight end in the state of Oregon, chose the USC Trojans over multiple top programs including Oregon, Penn State, Washington, Louisville and Oregon State.

Olsen is the No. 189 overall prospect in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. Olsen is also the No. 1 player in Oregon.

The Oregon native took an unofficial visit to USC on June 20. He is now the fourth member of the Trojans’ 2024 reciting class. The 2024 class is shaping up to be a top-five class which currently includes Calabasas (Calif.) four-star cornerback Aaron Butler, Long Beach (Calif.) teammates Dylan Williams (a four-star linebacker) and four-star wide receiver Jason Robinson.

Last season as a high school sophomore, Olsen had 28 catches for 727 yards and seven touchdowns.

I’d like to thank everyone who has helped me throughout this process. I’m excited to announce that I will be committing to the University of Southern California! Fight on ✌️ @uscfb pic.twitter.com/ehG14rf7H1 — Joey Olsen (@joeyolsen82) September 15, 2022

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire