2024 three-star safety sets visit to Wisconsin football

The Badgers have set up an official visit with 2024 three-star safety Cam Richardson. The Irvington High School standout announced his official visit will be from June 9-11 in Madison.

Richardson holds a number of offers, including from Virginia, Temple, Coastal Carolina, Louisville and Boston College.

The 6-foot-2 safety announced his visit on Twitter over the weekend. The New Jersey native recently posted his junior season highlights on Hudl.

In the class of 2024, Wisconsin has four commitments headlined by quarterback Mabrey Mettauer. The Badgers also have a pair of tight ends in Grant Stec and Rob Booker, as well as offensive tackle Derek Jensen.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire