2024 three-star LB Elijah Newby gets USC offer

Elijah Newby is a 6-foot-3, 200-pound linebacker from Cheshire, Conn.

USC joins Newby’s offer list, which includes Boston College, Penn State, Utah, Nebraska, Duke, Louisville, North Carolina, Kentucky and Stanford among others.

Newby tagged assistant defensive coach Roy Manning in the USC offer post, suggesting the Trojans might want him for the rush end spot. Newby is the No. 600 overall prospect and the No. 56 linebacker in the 247Sports Composite. He is the No. 48 linebacker prospect via the 247Sports rankings.

USC needs to keep building depth on its defense. While the Trojans have had few problems acquiring the best offensive players at their respective positions, it is — and has been — more of an uphill climb on defense. Continuig to bring reinforcements into the program is a priority for Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch.

JR Season Highlights… SR Season up next can’t wait to get back on the field with my teammates and coaches https://t.co/7CZ5Up9uug — Elijah Newby (@ElijahNewby5) December 10, 2022

