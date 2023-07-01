2024 three-star DL Deyvid Palepale commits to USC

The USC Trojans continue to get work done on the recruiting trail in the 2024 cycle. Class of 2024 defensive lineman Deyvid Palepale, a three-star prospect from Landisville, Pa., committed to USC on Saturday.

The Trojans secured their 17th commitment of the 2024 cycle. They began the day No. 6 in the nation, having just passed Penn State for No. 6 in the 2024 recruiting rankings. USC moved to third in the Big Ten recruiting rankings behind Michigan and Ohio State.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Landisville, Pa., is 117 miles from State College, Pa., where Penn State University is located. Landisville is 83 miles from Philadelphia in the eastern part of the state. This is therefore the first recruit from a state with one of the previously existing Big Ten schools before Maryland and Rutgers joined the Big Ten in 2014.

The states encompassing the established 12 Big Ten schools, not counting Maryland and Rutgers (New Jersey): Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, Wisconsin.

USC’s 2024 class includes edge rusher Kameryn Fountain. If an edge is not considered (technically) a defensive lineman, Palepale does become the first “true” defensive lineman in the 2024 class.

BOOM! Landisville (Pa.) Hempfield defensive lineman Deyvid Palepale grew up a #USC fan and now he will play for the Trojans. Full story on his commitment by @BrianDohn247 here: https://t.co/OzKxt1alDr pic.twitter.com/HIAGjlGytT — Ryan Abraham (@insidetroy) July 1, 2023

More 1963 Rose Bowl!

USC and Wisconsin played one of the most memorable football games ever

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire