2024 Texas wide receiver to visit Tennessee

Five-star wide receiver Bryant Wesco has scheduled an official visit to Tennessee, according to Hayes Fawcett.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound wide receiver is from Midlothian High School in Midlothian, Texas.

Wesco is the No. 9 overall prospect in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 3 wide receiver and No. 1 player in Texas, according to 247Sports.

He earned first-team 5A All-State and first-team 4-5A All-District honors last season. Wesco recorded 58 receptions, 1,160 receiving yards, 17 receiving touchdowns and averaged 20.0 yards per reception.

Wesco will also visit Clemson, LSU and TCU. He visited USC May 18-21.

