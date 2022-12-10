2024 Texas A&M commit Dealyn Evans receives offer from Alabama
Over the years, Alabama has been able to flip prospects that have been committed to various different programs around the SEC. That appears to be what the coaching staff will try to do with 2024 Texas A&M commit Dealyn Evans recently receiving an offer from the Tide.
The Texas native has been committed to the Aggies since July 31. However, he hasn’t entered his senior year of high school. There is time for the Alabama coaching staff to make a push to flip his commitment.
The Tide have had success recruiting the state of Texas in recent years. We will see if that continues into the 2024 recruiting class with a prospect like Evans.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Dealyn Evans’ recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
146
19
15
Rivals
3
–
–
27
ESPN
4
254
44
12
On3 Recruiting
4
171
31
12
247 Composite
4
207
34
21
Vitals
Hometown
Longview, Texas
Projected Position
Defensive Lineman
Height
6-4
Weight
260
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on December 6, 2022
No visits to Alabama are scheduled at this time.
Other offers
Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Alabama!!!@HolmonWiggins @freddierch8 #RollTide pic.twitter.com/U05mdIMydU
— Dealyn Evans (@dealyn1k) December 6, 2022