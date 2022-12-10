2024 Texas A&M commit Dealyn Evans receives offer from Alabama

Over the years, Alabama has been able to flip prospects that have been committed to various different programs around the SEC. That appears to be what the coaching staff will try to do with 2024 Texas A&M commit Dealyn Evans recently receiving an offer from the Tide.

The Texas native has been committed to the Aggies since July 31. However, he hasn’t entered his senior year of high school. There is time for the Alabama coaching staff to make a push to flip his commitment.

The Tide have had success recruiting the state of Texas in recent years. We will see if that continues into the 2024 recruiting class with a prospect like Evans.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Dealyn Evans’ recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 146 19 15 Rivals 3 – – 27 ESPN 4 254 44 12 On3 Recruiting 4 171 31 12 247 Composite 4 207 34 21

Vitals

Hometown Longview, Texas Projected Position Defensive Lineman Height 6-4 Weight 260 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on December 6, 2022

No visits to Alabama are scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Texas A&M *committed*

Baylor

Houston

Texas

Kansas State

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire