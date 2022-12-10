2024 Texas A&M commit Dealyn Evans receives offer from Alabama

Over the years, Alabama has been able to flip prospects that have been committed to various different programs around the SEC. That appears to be what the coaching staff will try to do with 2024 Texas A&M commit Dealyn Evans recently receiving an offer from the Tide.

The Texas native has been committed to the Aggies since July 31. However, he hasn’t entered his senior year of high school. There is time for the Alabama coaching staff to make a push to flip his commitment.

The Tide have had success recruiting the state of Texas in recent years. We will see if that continues into the 2024 recruiting class with a prospect like Evans.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Dealyn Evans’ recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

146

19

15

Rivals

3

27

ESPN

4

254

44

12

On3 Recruiting

4

171

31

12

247 Composite

4

207

34

21

 

Vitals

Hometown

Longview, Texas

Projected Position

Defensive Lineman

Height

6-4

Weight

260

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on December 6, 2022

  • No visits to Alabama are scheduled at this time.

Other offers

