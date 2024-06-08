2024 Texas High School Rodeo Finals begins

KTAB/KRBC coverage of the 2024 Texas High School Rodeo Finals is sponsored locally by Capital Farm Credit

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – June 6 marked the first day of the 2024 Texas High School Rodeo Association Finals. Young competitors from all over Texas come to Abilene to compete and determine the best in the Lone Star State.

The best high school rodeo competitors are here for this year’s Texas High School Rodeo Finals. The 10-day competition began with the first go of the boys’ and girls’ cutting competition. This combines the skills of both the rider and animal and Expo Center General Manager Rochelle Johnson said it’s just one part of what this whole competition is about.

“This is the 35th year for them to be here in Abilene. We’re really proud to host the high school rodeo. We’ve done a lot throughout the years to accommodate them and to make sure our facilities are big enough to have enough RV spaces as well as stalls for them. The facilities, the way they’re set up, are just perfect for this event,” Johnson shared.

