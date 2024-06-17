2024 Texas High School Rodeo Finals: Who came out on top?

2024 Texas High School Rodeo Finals: Who came out on top?

KTAB/KRBC coverage of the 2024 Texas High School Rodeo Finals is sponsored locally by Capital Farm Credit

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The 2024 Texas High School Rodeo Finals concluded on Sunday after a week and a half of thrilling action. Young cowboys and cowgirls gathered in Abilene with the hope of earning the opportunity to represent Texas in the National High School Rodeo finals.

The short round did not disappoint in barrel racing. Devin Young is on her way to her sixth national rodeo appearance with a time of 16.835 on Saturday, winning the state title.

2024 Texas High School Rodeo Finals begins

In steer wrestling, Ty Neal didn’t have a time over five seconds all week and kept that up with a 4.21 time to win the state title.

“Guys in there that kicked butt every time, and you’re this close to making it, but you know, finally you get in there, and it’s it work paid off,” Neal shared.

Breakaway roping came down to the last two ladies of the short round. Avery Foegelle initially took the lead with a 2.67 run, but Kate Reynolds claimed the top spot by completing the round in 2.26 seconds.

Texas High School State Rodeo Finals: state champions win in phenomenal ways

John Crimber, the 2021 state champion in bull riding, scored 85 points riding the bull named Party Foul, topping the short round. However, sophomore Jack Mitchell scored 79 points in the round and 229.5 points overall, claiming the 2024 state title.

Ethan Cart put together a memorable performance in round six in saddle bronc riding. On Saturday, he delivered a ride to remember and emerged as the number one saddle bronc rider, scoring 77 in the round and 230.5 overall.

“I knew coming in this round, whatever I drew, I had to be the man and riding, so I figured if I just did my job, the horse does her job, and it all lined up perfectly,” Cart said.

High-flying action at the halfway mark of the 2024 Texas High School Rodeo Finals

Check below for additional final scores from the Texas High School Rodeo finals:

Bareback Riding

Kash Loyd – 277 Jaspur Farris – 195 Triston Flinn – 185 Merrick Null – 165

Steer Wrestling

Ty Neal – 13.15 Jake Shelton – 15.53 Craig Sciba – 16.72 Holt Brockenbush – 22.86

Singing cowboy Garrett Talamantes returns to THSRA Finals at Taylor County Expo Center

Barrel Racing

Devin Young – 50.09 Riley Isbell – 50.392 Rhyan Brough – 50.496 Breckyn Tippen – 50.765

Breakaway Roping

Kate Reynolds – 7.35 Avery Foegelle – 7.77 Chayni Chamberlain – 8.16 Landree Bennett – 8.32

Calf Roping

Brodey Clemons – 28.14 McCoy Magin – 29.76 Cutter Pareo – 31.48 Rendon Powledge – 31.89

Saddle Bronc Riding

Ethan Cart – 230.5 Cooper Lane – 150.5 William Stout – 145 Dylan Ouzts – 141

Callahan County Shooting Range hosts NRA Light Rifle Competition

Goat Tying

Drew Ellen Stewart – 19.71 Colee Cox – 20.33 Kenna Thomas – 20.78 Sadie Patterson – 21.18

Dally Team Roping

Jacob Stansbury and Colton Clayton – 19.21 Rendon Powledge and Kyler Kanady – 21.87 Prather Schneemann and Collin Davis – 23.23 Riley Shelton and Carson Sonnier – 24.1

Pole Bending

Audrey Thibodeaux – 60.641 Drew Ellen Stewart – 60.736 Jayden Guidry – 60.796 Mia Janosky – 61.181

Bull Riding

Jack Mitchell – 229.5 John Crimber – 164 Kristopher Baker – 156 Macon Thomas – 144

Girls Cutting

Mattie Coberly – 439 Preslie Green – 438 Haylee King – 429.5 Breanna Collier – 429

Reined Cow Horse

Quincy Probst – 865.5 Cooper Noland – 854 Bayleigh Melton – 846.5 Klare Segura – 840.5

Boys Cutting

Logan Harlan – 436.5 Dakota West – 436 Payden Rust – 435.5 Randall Graham – 434

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.