2024 Texas High School Rodeo Finals: Who came out on top?
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The 2024 Texas High School Rodeo Finals concluded on Sunday after a week and a half of thrilling action. Young cowboys and cowgirls gathered in Abilene with the hope of earning the opportunity to represent Texas in the National High School Rodeo finals.
The short round did not disappoint in barrel racing. Devin Young is on her way to her sixth national rodeo appearance with a time of 16.835 on Saturday, winning the state title.
In steer wrestling, Ty Neal didn’t have a time over five seconds all week and kept that up with a 4.21 time to win the state title.
“Guys in there that kicked butt every time, and you’re this close to making it, but you know, finally you get in there, and it’s it work paid off,” Neal shared.
Breakaway roping came down to the last two ladies of the short round. Avery Foegelle initially took the lead with a 2.67 run, but Kate Reynolds claimed the top spot by completing the round in 2.26 seconds.
John Crimber, the 2021 state champion in bull riding, scored 85 points riding the bull named Party Foul, topping the short round. However, sophomore Jack Mitchell scored 79 points in the round and 229.5 points overall, claiming the 2024 state title.
Ethan Cart put together a memorable performance in round six in saddle bronc riding. On Saturday, he delivered a ride to remember and emerged as the number one saddle bronc rider, scoring 77 in the round and 230.5 overall.
“I knew coming in this round, whatever I drew, I had to be the man and riding, so I figured if I just did my job, the horse does her job, and it all lined up perfectly,” Cart said.
Check below for additional final scores from the Texas High School Rodeo finals:
Bareback Riding
Kash Loyd – 277
Jaspur Farris – 195
Triston Flinn – 185
Merrick Null – 165
Steer Wrestling
Ty Neal – 13.15
Jake Shelton – 15.53
Craig Sciba – 16.72
Holt Brockenbush – 22.86
Barrel Racing
Devin Young – 50.09
Riley Isbell – 50.392
Rhyan Brough – 50.496
Breckyn Tippen – 50.765
Breakaway Roping
Kate Reynolds – 7.35
Avery Foegelle – 7.77
Chayni Chamberlain – 8.16
Landree Bennett – 8.32
Calf Roping
Brodey Clemons – 28.14
McCoy Magin – 29.76
Cutter Pareo – 31.48
Rendon Powledge – 31.89
Saddle Bronc Riding
Ethan Cart – 230.5
Cooper Lane – 150.5
William Stout – 145
Dylan Ouzts – 141
Goat Tying
Drew Ellen Stewart – 19.71
Colee Cox – 20.33
Kenna Thomas – 20.78
Sadie Patterson – 21.18
Dally Team Roping
Jacob Stansbury and Colton Clayton – 19.21
Rendon Powledge and Kyler Kanady – 21.87
Prather Schneemann and Collin Davis – 23.23
Riley Shelton and Carson Sonnier – 24.1
Pole Bending
Audrey Thibodeaux – 60.641
Drew Ellen Stewart – 60.736
Jayden Guidry – 60.796
Mia Janosky – 61.181
Bull Riding
Jack Mitchell – 229.5
John Crimber – 164
Kristopher Baker – 156
Macon Thomas – 144
Girls Cutting
Mattie Coberly – 439
Preslie Green – 438
Haylee King – 429.5
Breanna Collier – 429
Reined Cow Horse
Quincy Probst – 865.5
Cooper Noland – 854
Bayleigh Melton – 846.5
Klare Segura – 840.5
Boys Cutting
Logan Harlan – 436.5
Dakota West – 436
Payden Rust – 435.5
Randall Graham – 434
