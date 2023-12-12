2024 TE Wyatt Hook commits to Michigan State football

Shortly after Jonathan Smith landed the first commitment of his tenure at Michigan State, he landed the second commitment of his tenure. The Spartans have picked up the pledge of tight end Wyatt Hook, a 3-star tight end from Cupertino, California.

Hook was the longest tenured commit to Oregon State, before making the move with the coaching staff over to Michigan State after an official visit this past weekend.

Aside from Michigan State and Oregon State, Hook held additional offers from Cal, Colorado and Washington State.

Frazier joins Justin Denson, Makhi Frazier, Charlton Luniewski, Mercer Luniewski, Nick Marsh, Jaylen Thompson, Jadyn Walker and Keshawn Williams as members of the Spartans 2024 recruiting class.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire