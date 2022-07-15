2024 TE Martavious Collins releases top schools, Alabama in good position

Brody Smoot
·1 min read

Alabama seems to be all in on recruiting Martavious Collins, one of the top tight ends of the 2024 class. The native of Rome, Georgia received an offer from the Tide a little over two months ago.

Upon receiving the offer, Collins tweeted, “Blessed to receive an offer from my dream school the University of Alabama.” That could be a good sign of things to come as Collins released his top-11 recently. He is set to announce his commitment on July 20.

The primary recruiters for Collins have been tight ends coach Joe Cox and offensive line coach Eric Wolford. As of right now, On3’s RPM is heavily in favor of Alabama at a 91.4% likelihood. Alabama fans should keep a close eye on his recruitment.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

36

8

8

Rivals

4

133

23

5

ESPN

4

145

23

5

On3 Recruiting

3

272

38

14

247 Composite

4

116

18

12

 

Vitals

Hometown

Rome, Georgia

Projected Position

Tight End

Height

6-3

Weight

241

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on April 3, 2022

  • No visits to Alabama at this time

