2024 TE Martavious Collins releases top schools, Alabama in good position

Alabama seems to be all in on recruiting Martavious Collins, one of the top tight ends of the 2024 class. The native of Rome, Georgia received an offer from the Tide a little over two months ago.

Upon receiving the offer, Collins tweeted, “Blessed to receive an offer from my dream school the University of Alabama.” That could be a good sign of things to come as Collins released his top-11 recently. He is set to announce his commitment on July 20.

The primary recruiters for Collins have been tight ends coach Joe Cox and offensive line coach Eric Wolford. As of right now, On3’s RPM is heavily in favor of Alabama at a 91.4% likelihood. Alabama fans should keep a close eye on his recruitment.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 36 8 8 Rivals 4 133 23 5 ESPN 4 145 23 5 On3 Recruiting 3 272 38 14 247 Composite 4 116 18 12

Vitals

Hometown Rome, Georgia Projected Position Tight End Height 6-3 Weight 241 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on April 3, 2022

No visits to Alabama at this time

Top schools list

Twitter

