2024 TE Martavious Collins releases top schools, Alabama in good position
Alabama seems to be all in on recruiting Martavious Collins, one of the top tight ends of the 2024 class. The native of Rome, Georgia received an offer from the Tide a little over two months ago.
Upon receiving the offer, Collins tweeted, “Blessed to receive an offer from my dream school the University of Alabama.” That could be a good sign of things to come as Collins released his top-11 recently. He is set to announce his commitment on July 20.
The primary recruiters for Collins have been tight ends coach Joe Cox and offensive line coach Eric Wolford. As of right now, On3’s RPM is heavily in favor of Alabama at a 91.4% likelihood. Alabama fans should keep a close eye on his recruitment.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
36
8
8
Rivals
4
133
23
5
ESPN
4
145
23
5
On3 Recruiting
3
272
38
14
247 Composite
4
116
18
12
Vitals
Hometown
Rome, Georgia
Projected Position
Tight End
Height
6-3
Weight
241
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on April 3, 2022
No visits to Alabama at this time
Top schools list
Alabama
North Carolina State
South Carolina
Louisville
Cincinnatti
Commitment day coming soon July 20th‼️‼️ @Mansell247 @ChadSimmons_ @JeremyO_Johnson @CoachHazelray @SWiltfong247 @RecruitGeorgia @Hayesfawcett3 @recruitgfx pic.twitter.com/7KPDawnPcC
— Martavious Collins (@Martavious122) July 13, 2022
