2024 TE JaCorey Whitted lands offer from Alabama
Alabama’s coaching staff recently extended an offer to 2024, in-state tight end JaCorey Whitted. The product of McCalla High School has emerged as one of the top prospects in the state.
Whitted plays at the same high school that former Auburn running back Bo Jackson once played for. The Tigers are a program that seems to be really high on Whitted at this time. It appears that Whitted has an interest in Auburn as well. He is currently projected to land at Auburn at 36.5% likelihood, according to On3’s RPM.
The Tide will likely look to host Whitted for a visit at some point in time. With several Junior Days coming up, the coaching staff could look to add Whitted to their list of visitors.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down JaCorey Whitted’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
28
32
Rivals
–
–
–
15
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
4
271
12
11
247 Composite
3
409
22
20
Vitals
Hometown
McCalla, Alabama
Projected Position
Tight end
Height
6-5.5
Weight
233
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on January 13, 2023
No visits to Alabama are scheduled at this time.
Other offers
Mississippi State
#AGTG Wow!! After a great talk with @freddierch8 I’m truly blessed and honored to receive an offer from The University of Alabama #RollTide 🔴⚪️ @TC5___ @CoachJPugh @McAdoryFB @McAdoryRecruit @KairosHolmes pic.twitter.com/fDBm3MUKC6
— 𝐽𝑎𝐶𝑜𝑟𝑒𝑦 𝐷. 𝑊ℎ𝑖𝑡𝑡𝑒𝑑 (@YbfCorey) January 13, 2023