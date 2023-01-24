2024 TE JaCorey Whitted lands offer from Alabama

Alabama’s coaching staff recently extended an offer to 2024, in-state tight end JaCorey Whitted. The product of McCalla High School has emerged as one of the top prospects in the state.

Whitted plays at the same high school that former Auburn running back Bo Jackson once played for. The Tigers are a program that seems to be really high on Whitted at this time. It appears that Whitted has an interest in Auburn as well. He is currently projected to land at Auburn at 36.5% likelihood, according to On3’s RPM.

The Tide will likely look to host Whitted for a visit at some point in time. With several Junior Days coming up, the coaching staff could look to add Whitted to their list of visitors.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down JaCorey Whitted’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

28

32

Rivals

15

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

4

271

12

11

247 Composite

3

409

22

20

 

Vitals

Hometown

McCalla, Alabama

Projected Position

Tight end

Height

6-5.5

Weight

233

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on January 13, 2023

  • No visits to Alabama are scheduled at this time.

Other offers

