2024 TE Eric Karner gets Michigan State football offer

Michigan State has extended an offer to Eric Karner, a tight end from Elmhurst, Illinois. Karner will be visiting MSU this spring.

Karner is a 3-star prospect and the No. 40 tight end in the country according to 247Sports. His only other power five offer comes from Boston College, while holding a plethora of G5 offers.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

More!

Michigan State football offers 2024 LB Keyshawn Flowers

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire