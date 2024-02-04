2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Sunday tee times, how to watch PGA Tour
Thanks to a historic course-record 60, 2023 U.S. Open winner Wyndham Clark holds the 54-hole lead at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Clark, who holed nearly 200 feet of putts Saturday, made two eagles, nine birdies and a bogey around Pebble Beach Golf Links.
Ludvig Aberg is one shot back at 16 under after a third-round 5-under 67. Matthieu Pavon is alone in third at 15 under, while a large group consisting of Justin Thomas, Jason Day and Scottie Scheffler is tied for sixth at 13 under.
The 80-player field is competing for a $20 million purse and $3.6 million first-place prize.
Pebble Beach Golf Links ranks No. 10 on Golfweek’s Best list of classic courses in the U.S., and it is No. 1 in California on Golfweek’s Best list of public-access layouts in each state. It is also No. 1 on Golfweek’s Best list of all public-access courses in the U.S.
Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Best celeb photos
From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the final round of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. All times listed are ET.
Sunday tee times
1st tee
Tee time
Players
10:45 a.m.
Jordan Spieth, Taylor Montgomery
10:56 a.m.
Tom Kim, Sam Ryder, Adam Hadwin
11:07 a.m.
Corey Conners, Ben An, Nicolai Hojgaard
11:18 a.m.
Seamus Power, Tommy Fleetwood, S.H. Kim
11:29 a.m.
Luke List, Alex Noren, Denny McCarthy
11:40 a.m.
J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk, Sepp Straka
11:51 a.m.
Erik van Rooyen, Cam Davis, Sahith Theegala
12:02 p.m.
Emiliano Grillo, Adam Scott, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
12:13 p.m.
Peter Malnati, Collin Morikawa, Beau Hossler
12:24 p.m.
Patrick Cantlay, Eric Cole, Si Woo Kim
12:35 p.m.
Sam Burns, Justin Rose, Keegan Bradley
12:46 p.m.
Tom Hoge, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler
12:57 p.m.
Mark Hubbard, Thomas Detry, Jason Day
1:08 p.m.
Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Aberg, Matthieu Pavon
10th tee
Tee time
Players
10:45 a.m.
Maverick McNealy, Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar
10:56 a.m.
Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Moore, Adam Svensson
11:07 a.m.
Brandon Wu, Nick Hardy, Tony Finau
11:18 a.m.
Rickie Fowler, Adam Schenk, Keith Mitchell
11:29 a.m.
Brian Harman, Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun
11:40 a.m.
Kevin Yu, Ben Griffin, Viktor Hovland
11:51 a.m.
Brendon Todd, Russell Henley, Lee Hodges
12:02 p.m.
Matt Fitzpatrick, Lucas Glover, Greyson Murrary
12:13 p.m.
Max Homa, Rory McIlroy, Sungjae Im
12:24 p.m.
Cameron Young, Hideki Matsuyama, Mackenzie Hughes
12:35 p.m.
Stephan Jaeger, Nick Taylor, Alex Smalley
12:46 p.m.
Harris English, Hayden Buckley, Davis Riley
12:57 p.m.
Patrick Rodgers, Nick Dunlap
How to watch, listen
ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.
Sunday, Feb. 4
Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m.
CBS: 3-6:30 p.m.
Sirius XM: 1-6:30 p.m
ESPN+: 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.