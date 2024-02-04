Advertisement

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Sunday tee times, how to watch PGA Tour

Riley Hamel
·3 min read

Thanks to a historic course-record 60, 2023 U.S. Open winner Wyndham Clark holds the 54-hole lead at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Clark, who holed nearly 200 feet of putts Saturday, made two eagles, nine birdies and a bogey around Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Ludvig Aberg is one shot back at 16 under after a third-round 5-under 67. Matthieu Pavon is alone in third at 15 under, while a large group consisting of Justin Thomas, Jason Day and Scottie Scheffler is tied for sixth at 13 under.

The 80-player field is competing for a $20 million purse and $3.6 million first-place prize.

Pebble Beach Golf Links ranks No. 10 on Golfweek’s Best list of classic courses in the U.S., and it is No. 1 in California on Golfweek’s Best list of public-access layouts in each state. It is also No. 1 on Golfweek’s Best list of all public-access courses in the U.S.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the final round of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. All times listed are ET.

Sunday tee times

1st tee

Tee time

Players

10:45 a.m.

Jordan Spieth, Taylor Montgomery

10:56 a.m.

Tom Kim, Sam Ryder, Adam Hadwin

11:07 a.m.

Corey Conners, Ben An, Nicolai Hojgaard

11:18 a.m.

Seamus Power, Tommy Fleetwood, S.H. Kim

11:29 a.m.

Luke List, Alex Noren, Denny McCarthy

11:40 a.m.

J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk, Sepp Straka

11:51 a.m.

Erik van Rooyen, Cam Davis, Sahith Theegala

12:02 p.m.

Emiliano Grillo, Adam Scott, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:13 p.m.

Peter Malnati, Collin Morikawa, Beau Hossler

12:24 p.m.

Patrick Cantlay, Eric Cole, Si Woo Kim

12:35 p.m.

Sam Burns, Justin Rose, Keegan Bradley

12:46 p.m.

Tom Hoge, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler

12:57 p.m.

Mark Hubbard, Thomas Detry, Jason Day

1:08 p.m.

Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Aberg, Matthieu Pavon

10th tee

Tee time

Players

10:45 a.m.

Maverick McNealy, Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar

10:56 a.m.

Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Moore, Adam Svensson

11:07 a.m.

Brandon Wu, Nick Hardy, Tony Finau

11:18 a.m.

Rickie Fowler, Adam Schenk, Keith Mitchell

11:29 a.m.

Brian Harman, Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun

11:40 a.m.

Kevin Yu, Ben Griffin, Viktor Hovland

11:51 a.m.

Brendon Todd, Russell Henley, Lee Hodges

12:02 p.m.

Matt Fitzpatrick, Lucas Glover, Greyson Murrary

12:13 p.m.

Max Homa, Rory McIlroy, Sungjae Im

12:24 p.m.

Cameron Young, Hideki Matsuyama, Mackenzie Hughes

12:35 p.m.

Stephan Jaeger, Nick Taylor, Alex Smalley

12:46 p.m.

Harris English, Hayden Buckley, Davis Riley

12:57 p.m.

Patrick Rodgers, Nick Dunlap

How to watch, listen

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.

Sunday, Feb. 4

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m.

CBS: 3-6:30 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6:30 p.m

ESPN+: 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

