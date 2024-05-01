2024 Supercross Round 16, Denver by the numbers: Four winners in four previous rounds

Four previous Denver Monster Energy Supercross Series rounds have ended with four different premier division winners — and Jett Lawrence and Cooper Webb each hope to keep that streak alive by adding their names to the winners' list.

Mile High Stadium first hosted a race in 1996 with Jeremy McGrath gracing victory lane in the top class. The series would not return until 2019 when the hometown hero Eli Tomac stood on the podium's top step.

Jason Anderson won the 2022 edition of this race, but last year's event was the most dramatic. Tomac sought his second Denver victory and an almost unassailable lead in the championship points when he ruptured an Achilles tendon on Lap 3, eliminating him from the final round and the title.

Adam Cianciarulo inherited the lead briefly and then lost it to Chase Sexton on Lap 7, who paced the field for the final 22 laps to become the fourth different Denver winner.

While neither of the top two championship contenders has won at Denver in the 450 division, there is reason for each to be hopeful. Webb finished in the runner-up position to Tomac in 2019, while Lawrence finished third in the 250 division last year.

Last week's fourth-place finish in Philadelphia put Webb in an unwelcome spot. With a 12-point deficit, he can no longer control his destiny. Should Webb win at Denver and Salt Lake City, Lawrence would still be the champion if he finishes second in both rounds.

Lawrence could clinch the 2024 450 title in Denver. If he wins and Webb finishes 10th or worse, the rookie phenom will continue to be perfect in the senior class. Tomac and Sexton still need to be mathematically eliminated, but they likely will be after this round.

Lawrence is one victory away from tying Chad Reed for second on the all-time wins list for rookie riders with eight. He could take sole possession of that position if he sweeps the last two rounds. McGrath is out of reach with 10.

In the 250 division, RJ Hampshire has a slim two-point advantage over Levi Kitchen with two rounds remaining. Since the season finale in two weeks is the second and final East / West Showdown, maximizing points this week is essential. Last year, Hampshire beat Kitchen in this race, and he's coming off a victory at Nashville.

Kitchen (3 wins) and Hampshire (2) have won the last five rounds.

Previous Nashville Winners

450s

2023: Chase Sexton (followed by Ken Roczen, Adam Cianciarulo)

2022: Jason Anderson (Malcolm Stewart, Marvin Musquin)

2019: Eli Tomac (Cooper Webb, Marvin Musquin)

250s

2023: RJ Hampshire (Levi Kitchen, Jett Lawrence)

2022: Hunter Lawrence (Michael Mosiman, Christian Craig)

2019: Adam Cianciarulo (Dylan Ferrandis, Colt Nichols)

