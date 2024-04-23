2024 Supercross Round 15, Philadelphia by the numbers: Jett Lawrence reestablishes control

For the second time in 44 years and the first time at Lincoln Stadium, the Monster Energy Supercross Series will visit Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, adding unknowns to tight points championships in the 450 and 250 divisions.

Nashville was two races in one for Jett Lawrence. Before taking the lead, he was a rider possessed with the need to reestablish his position at the front of the pack. Out-pointed by Cooper Webb in three consecutive races to the tune of 21, Lawrence was starting to forget the three-race winning streak that preceded this valley. Once clear of second place Tomac, Lawrence settled into the comfortably fast pace that defines most of his wins.

SX Rd 14 Nashville 2024 Jett Lawrence rides.jpg

Jett Lawrence wins Nashville Supercross, reclaims sole possession of red plate as Cooper Webb finishes third

Major accidents in both the 450 and 250 divisions changed the complexion of all three championship battles.

Dan Beaver ,

Dan Beaver ,

By a margin of nine seconds, Lawrence scored his sixth win of the 2024 season and regained sole possession of the red plate by five points over Webb.

Since neither rider knows what the dirt will feel like in Philly, both racers must adjust quickly once they hit the track. Usually, one would presume that favors the veteran Webb, but there is nothing ordinary about what Lawrence has done since ascending to the 450 division.

The good news is that the forecast for the weekend is clear as of midweek, with sunny skies on Friday and partly cloudy conditions on Saturday. This weekend, the Press Day ride has added importance.

SX 2024 Rd 05 Detroit Aaron Plessinger in bowl turn.jpg

Aaron Plessinger extends contract with Red Bull KTM through 2025

Aaron Plessinger announced his contract extension during the Nashville weekend while recuperating from a fractured elbow.

Dan Beaver ,

Dan Beaver ,

According to WeWentFast.com, Lawrence has been the fastest qualifier eight times in 2024, the most all-time for a rookie. Adam Cianciarulo had seven quick times in 2020. Eight fastest laps tie Lawrence with Eli Tomac for eighth on the chart, and with three rounds remaining, Lawrence could move up as high as fifth.

After losing to Webb two weeks ago in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Lawrence cannot claim the record for the most wins by a rookie. The mark set by Jeremy McGrath of 10 will stand for at least another season, but Lawrence has time to catch and potentially pass Chad Reed's second-best of eight.

Last week was the first time in Supercross history that a pair of brothers competed in the night show. Justin Hill won the Last Chance Qualifier and joined his brother Josh Hill, who finished ninth in his heat. Once in the big show, Justin finished 12th, and Josh was 20th. The Lawrence brothers, Jett and Hunter, finished first and seventh, respectively.

A Lap 1 crash in the 250 East / West Showdown radically altered each division, with Tom Vialle taking the points lead in the East and RJ Hampshire securing the West red plate.

SX Rd 05 2024 Detroit Evan Ferry racing on Triumph.JPG

Triumph Motorcycles, Evan Ferry part ways in SuperMotocross

Evan Ferry was injured in the opening round of the 250 East division and has not returned to competition.

Dan Beaver ,

Dan Beaver ,

Vialle had to play catchup after his involvement in the Turn 1 crash in the East season opener in Detroit. He's been on the podium in every race since, with a pair of wins coming from Daytona and Birmingham.

Pro Circuit continues to seek their 300th win after Levi Kitchen and Cameron McAdoo were caught up in last week's Lap 1 crash. Those two riders and Seth Hammaker are battered and bruised, but they still have three rounds to finish the job.

Previous Philadelphia Winners

1980, Race 1: Mike Bell (followed by Jim Gibson, Steve Wise)

1980, Race 2: Broc Glover (Kent Howerton, Mike Bell)

1973 (500 MX): Pierre Karsmakers (Tim Hart, Jim Pomeroy)

By The Numbers

Nashville

Foxborough

St. Louis

Seattle

Indianapolis

Birmingham

Daytona

Arlington

Glendale

Detroit

Anaheim 2

San Diego

San Francisco

More Supercross News

Nashville 450 results, points | 250s

Jett Lawrence wins in Nashville, Cooper Webb third

Aaron Plessinger renews with Red Bull KTM through 2025

Evan Ferry, Triumph Motorcycles part ways

Chase Sexton will not be forgotten

Phil Nicoletti announces retirement

11 bikes stolen from Phoenix Racing

Coty Schock signs a three-year contract with ClubMX

