2024 Super Bowl: Odds, TV, date and how to watch San Francisco 49ers-Kansas City Chiefs

It has all come down to this. Eighteen weeks of regular season play and three more weeks of playoffs paved the road for Super Bowl 58. With the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the San Francisco 49ers, the stage is set for a must-see showdown in Las Vegas. Here are all the details you need for TV, time, date and betting odds.

In one corner are the dynastic Chiefs, back in the big game for the fourth time in five years and looking for their third title in the Patrick Mahomes era.

Across the field are the 49ers, a team that often times this season looked like the best in the game. After a tough first half against the Detroit Lions, San Francisco showed what a sound all-around attack can do against a formidable opponent, taking the NFC championship game, 34-31.

Here's everything to know about Super Bowl 58.

49ers vs. Chiefs: Super Bowl 58 odds, spread and lines

The Niners are favorites to defeat the Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 according to the BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.

All odds as of Sunday night.

Spread: Niners (-2)

Moneyline: Niners (-135), Chiefs (+115)

Over/under: 47

How to watch Super Bowl 58: 49ers vs. Chiefs TV, streaming and schedule

When: Sunday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Cable TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+; YouTube TV; Sling; FuboTV

How to watch: Catch the Super Bowl with a Fubo subscription

