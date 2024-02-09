2024 Super Bowl: How much money does San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy?

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 28: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, has silenced all his doubters and is no longer considered “Mr. Irrelevant” as he prepares to square off against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.

Purdy has continued to show the 49ers organization and fans that he is a strong effective quarterback and in his rookie 2022 season, Purdy had a passing rating of 107.3 with 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions in nine games before an elbow injury in a loss to the Eagles in the NFC title game.

After recovering from his elbow injury, he made a strong comeback in 2023. Purdy played exceptionally well throughout the season, leading the 49ers to another NFC West title. As a result of his impressive performances, Purdy has been a top contender for the MVP award.

Despite his achievements, Purdy's salary is nowhere near that of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. In fact, he is closer to the bottom of the list regarding pay.

If Purdy leads the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl LVIII victory, he can come out with a bonus of $164,000, the same amount that all players would receive for winning the championship. It's safe to say that Purdy’s contract value is nowhere near what he should be paid for how productive he has been for the 49ers.

NFL: Both Super Bowl 2024 starting quarterbacks have ties to baseball through their fathers

Detailing Brock Purdy’s contract

Quarterback Brock Purdy signed a four-year, $3.74 million deal after being drafted 262 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, landing him as the 66th highest-paid quarterback in the NFL this season based on average annual salary.

According to Spotrac.com, Purdy's base salary, bonus, and cap hit are broken down as follows:

Year Base salary Total bonuses Cap hit 2022 $705,000 $19,252 $724,252 2023 $870,000 $19,252 $889,252 2024 $985,000 $19,252 $1,004,252 2025 $1,100,000 $19,252 $1,119,252

Purdy's contract will likely change significantly post-2025 once his rookie contract is up if his performance continues as it has in recent seasons.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How much does Brock Purdy make? Super Bowl QB salary, bonus info