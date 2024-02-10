2024 Super Bowl: Latest injury report for Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 08: Joe Thuney #62 of the Kansas City Chiefs blocks while Jerick McKinnon #1 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs the ball during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Kickoff for the 2024 Super Bowl is less than two days away and both the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs have updated their injury reports.

Both teams have stayed relatively healthy through the season as they made their way through the playoffs and into the title game. San Francisco's in better shape than Kansas City, though, as the Chiefs will be missing All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney and running back Jerick McKinnon in the title game.

Here's how the injury report looks ahead of Super Bowl 58:

2024 Super Bowl: Injury report for San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers

Player Position Injury Status Trent Williams OT Resting Player Probable for the Super Bowl Arik Armstead DE Knee, Foot Probable for the Super Bowl Oren Burks LB Shoulder Probable for the Super Bowl George Kittle TE Toe Probable for the Super Bowl Ambry Thomas CB Ankle Probable for the Super Bowl Kalia Davis DT Ankle Probable for the Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs

Player Position Injury Status Joe Thuney G Pectoral Out for the Super Bowl Jerick McKinnon RB Groin Out for the Super Bowl Richie James WR Foot Probable for the Super Bowl Chris Jones DE Quad Probable for the Super Bowl Skyy Moore WR Knee Probable for the Super Bowl Isiah Pacheco RB Toe/Ankle Probable for the Super Bowl Rashee Rice WR Ankles Probable for the Super Bowl L'Jarius Sneed CB Calf Probable for the Super Bowl Prince Tega Wanogho OT Quad Out for the Super Bowl Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Illness Probable for the Super Bowl

49ers vs. Chiefs: Super Bowl 2024 how to watch

When: Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Cable: CBS, Nickelodeon

Streaming: Paramount+, FuboTV

49ers vs. Chiefs: Super Bowl 2024 odds, spread and over/under

The 49ers are favorites to defeat the Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 according to the BetMGM NFL odds.

All odds as of Friday afternoon.

Spread: 49ers (-2)

Moneyline: 49ers (-130), Chiefs (+110)

Over/under: 47.5

