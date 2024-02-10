Advertisement

2024 Super Bowl: Latest injury report for Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers

Ayrton Ostly, USA TODAY
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 08: Joe Thuney #62 of the Kansas City Chiefs blocks while Jerick McKinnon #1 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs the ball during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 08: Joe Thuney #62 of the Kansas City Chiefs blocks while Jerick McKinnon #1 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs the ball during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Kickoff for the 2024 Super Bowl is less than two days away and both the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs have updated their injury reports.

Both teams have stayed relatively healthy through the season as they made their way through the playoffs and into the title game. San Francisco's in better shape than Kansas City, though, as the Chiefs will be missing All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney and running back Jerick McKinnon in the title game.

Here's how the injury report looks ahead of Super Bowl 58:

2024 Super Bowl: Injury report for San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers

Player

Position

Injury

Status

Trent Williams

OT

Resting Player

Probable for the Super Bowl

Arik Armstead

DE

Knee, Foot

Probable for the Super Bowl

Oren Burks

LB

Shoulder

Probable for the Super Bowl

George Kittle

TE

Toe

Probable for the Super Bowl

Ambry Thomas

CB

Ankle

Probable for the Super Bowl

Kalia Davis

DT

Ankle

Probable for the Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs

Player

Position

Injury

Status

Joe Thuney

G

Pectoral

Out for the Super Bowl

Jerick McKinnon

RB

Groin

Out for the Super Bowl

Richie James

WR

Foot

Probable for the Super Bowl

Chris Jones

DE

Quad

Probable for the Super Bowl

Skyy Moore

WR

Knee

Probable for the Super Bowl

Isiah Pacheco

RB

Toe/Ankle

Probable for the Super Bowl

Rashee Rice

WR

Ankles

Probable for the Super Bowl

L'Jarius Sneed

CB

Calf

Probable for the Super Bowl

Prince Tega Wanogho

OT

Quad

Out for the Super Bowl

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

RB

Illness

Probable for the Super Bowl

49ers vs. Chiefs: Super Bowl 2024 how to watch

When: Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Cable: CBS, Nickelodeon

Streaming: Paramount+, FuboTV

49ers vs. Chiefs: Super Bowl 2024 odds, spread and over/under

The 49ers are favorites to defeat the Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 according to the BetMGM NFL odds.

All odds as of Friday afternoon.

  • Spread: 49ers (-2)

  • Moneyline: 49ers (-130), Chiefs (+110)

  • Over/under: 47.5

