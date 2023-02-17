Notre Dame, after national search for offensive coordinator, settles on in-house candidate
No one in South Bend is happy about this, which is great for #USC. The Irish did not get an elite play-caller for QB Sam Hartman.
Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez believes the 49ers would have made it to the Super Bowl had Brock Purdy not been hurt in the NFC Championship Game.
Howie Roseman on Thursday finally addressed Jalen Hurts' contract and how the Eagles hope to sign him as soon as possible. By Reuben Frank
Bruins fans who don't watch a lot of Predators games might have been surprised when a fan threw a catfish onto the ice at the end of the second period Thursday night. Jeremy Swayman had a pretty funny reaction to the fish as he skated off the ice.
The SEC hasn't approved a football schedule model for its 16-team future in 2024. We take a stab at assigning rivals, while acknowledging key omissions.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie continues our positional series for 2023 with the first basemen!
The new Michigan defensive scheme in 2021 was led by the EDGE position. It was the most obvious change fans could see, with Aidan Hutchinson often standing in the end position, and David Ojabo lining up wide outside of tackles. In 2022, a committee approach led by Mike Morris saw the Michigan defense as a whole generate more sacks, but far less came from the EDGE.
As the Eagles work to replace Jonathan Gannon, they will have plenty of intriguing defensive coordinator candidates. By Dave Zangaro
Caught without starters Robyn Benton and Maddie Scherr, Kentucky took the court with an inexperienced unit for an SEC game against the Bulldogs.
Coinciding with Sean Payton’s first year as the head coach of the Saints, the NFL changed the rules to allow a runner to be pushed by a teammate. As Payton commences his first year as head coach of the Broncos, some teams finally have embraced the rule as a device for strategic advantage. Payton, who [more]
One of the best innovations of the short-lived XFL 2.0, which began play in February of 2020 and closed down in March of 2020, was its kickoff rule. That rule will be back for XFL 3.0, which begins play on Saturday. The kickoff rule consists of 10 players on the kicking team and 10 players [more]
Tiger Woods looked phenomenal off the tee in the opening round of the Genesis Invitational.
McIlroy takes aim at Mickelson during Netflix documentary Full Swing about golf’s civil war
The enticing talents of Caleb Williams and Drake Maye could hamper the Bears' trade hopes for the No. 1 pick, but they should make their decision on Justin Fields a no-brainer.
Kevin Love could be the next notable name to hit the NBA buyout market, and one of the Celtics' rivals in the Eastern Conference is reportedly emerging as a potential suitor for the veteran forward.
Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series drivers are scheduled to be on track Friday at Daytona International Speedway.
Mikaela Shiffrin bagged a 13th individual world medal -- and seventh title -- when she won the giant slalom in Meribel on Thursday, but the American star batted away suggestions she was now the greatest of all time.During his time as coach, she also bagged two of her three Olympic medals and 10 of her 13 world medals.
The Chiefs’ final touchdown in their Super Bowl LVII victory came when Patrick Mahomes hit Skyy Moore in the fourth quarter. And it turned out that a miscommunication had the Chiefs running that play out of the wrong formation. NFL Films footage from the Super Bowl shows Mahomes and Chiefs quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy on [more]
The MMQB's Albert Breer joins 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Zolak and Bertrand" to discuss the possibility of the Patriots trading quarterback Mac Jones to Josh McDaniels' Raiders.
The NCAA Tournament is on the horizon, and I'm counting 10 teams with realistic chances to win March Madness. Even up-and-down Tennessee basketball.
The WM Phoenix Open streaker's attire gained enough attention for him to be bailed out.