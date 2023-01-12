2024 in-state OL returning to Florida for January visit

Ponte Vedra offensive lineman Jake Guarnera is no stranger to the Swamp. He picked up an offer from the Gators last summer and stopped by Ben Hill Griffin Stadium for the season opener against Utah and final home game of the season against South Carolina.

Guarnera’s next trip to Gainesville will come over the upcoming weekend on Jan. 14, according to On3’s Gators Online. He’d confirm those plans on social media on Monday.

This latest trip should be a bit different for Guarnera than those in the past. Florida is far more focused on the class of 2024, with little left to do in the 2023 cycle. Things are getting more serious and every potential interview moment with a coach counts exponentially more than it did a month ago.

Most of Guarnera’s contact is with Florida’s offensive line coaches, Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton. Relationships are important to the high school junior and Florida is doing its best to keep in close contact.

Guarnera holds offers from Florida State, Kentucky, Miami, Michigan and Penn State among others. He hasn’t narrowed things down publicly just yet but has acknowledged in the past that Florida’s done well recruiting him and moved up his list.

ESPN is the only major recruiting service that gives Guarnera a four-star grade. They rank him at No. 249 overall and No. 10 among interior offensive linemen in the class. The On3 consensus, which equally weights the four major services, has him as a three-star recruit ranked No. 371 nationally and No. 29 among those in his position group.

