2024 Stanley Cup Final Livestream: How to Watch Panthers vs. Oilers Games Online

Quick Answer: Stream the 2024 Stanley Cup Final with a free trial to DirecTV Stream, fubo, or Hulu + Live TV, or with a subscription to ESPN+.

The 2024 NHL playoffs have reached their finale as we kick off the Stanley Cup Final. In the Eastern berth is the Florida Panthers, who get another shot at the Stanley Cup after losing in last year’s final to the Vegas Golden Knights. Florida secured their spot with a 4-2 Eastern Conference win over the New York Rangers.

More from Rolling Stone

Across from the Panthers are the Edmonton Oilers, who haven’t made it to the final since 2006 and haven’t won a title since 1990. The Oilers barely made it to this year’s Stanley Cup Final, battling it out to a seventh game against the Vancouver Canuks.

Below is everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, including how to livestream Panthers vs. Oilers games without cable.

Looking to watch the NBA Finals as well? Here’s how to livestream Celtics vs. Mavericks games without cable.

How to Watch Stanley Cup Final Online Without Cable

Cord-cutters have a couple of ways to watch the Stanley Cup Final online. The first is with free trials to cable streaming services like DirecTV Stream and fubo. The second option is to get a subscription to ESPN+, which will be livestreaming every Panthers vs. Oilers game.

Stream Stanley Cup Final on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream carries ABC in all of its packages, making it a great way to watch Stanley Cup Final hockey without cable. You get five days for free before payment kicks in — enough to watch two Panthers vs. Oilers games for free. Packages start at $79.99 a month if you want to keep the service.

How to Watch 2024 Stanley Cup Final: Live Streaming, TV Channel

DirecTV Stream

get free triaL

DirecTV Stream is one of the most comprehensive live TV streaming services with up to 160+ channels, including local channels, regional sports networks, and all popular national channels. Packages start at $79.99 a month and all subscriptions start with a five-day free trial.

Stream Stanley Cup Final on ESPN+

ESPN+ will be simulcasting every Stanley Cup Final game to subscribers. There’s no free trial, unfortunately, but it’s much cheaper than live TV streaming services at $10.99 a month.

How to Watch 2024 Stanley Cup Final: Live Streaming, TV Channel

ESPN+

get ESPN+ $10.99

ESPN+ offers extensive live and on-demand content across just about every sport. The service costs $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year for an annual plan.







Stream Stream Stanley Cup Final on fubo

Another great live TV streaming service fans can use to watch Panthers vs. Oilers games is fubo, which starts with a seven-day free trial. Use that to watch up to three Stanley Cup Final games for free. After the free trial, fubo packages start at $79.99 a month.

How to Watch 2024 Stanley Cup Final: Live Streaming, TV Channel

fubo

get free trial

fubo’s massive streaming plans carry up to 275+ channels, and you can get even more depending on your location. Packages start at $79.99 a month, and you get seven days to try the service for free.

Stream Stanley Cup Final on Hulu + Live TV

Since Hulu + Live TV carries ABC and includes a free subscription to ESPN+, it actually gets you two ways to watch the Stanley Cup Final. Hulu + Live TV offers a three-day free trial and then costs $76.99 a month after that.

How to Watch 2024 Stanley Cup Final: Live Streaming, TV Channel

Hulu + Live TV

Get Free trial

Hulu + Live TV bundles together Hulu’s on-demand library and over 95 live TV channels, including local channels and almost all popular national channels. Subscriptions also include ESPN+ and Disney+ at no additional cost. Hulu + Live TV costs $76.99 a month after a three-day free trial.

Which TV Channel Are the Stanley Cup Final Games On?

ABC will be handling broadcasts of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, so tune in there if you’re watching with cable or satellite TV.

2024 Stanley Cup Final Schedule

The puck drops for the 2024 Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, June 8 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Here’s the schedule for the tournament — all games start at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Saturday, June 8

Game 1: Oilers at Panthers

Monday, June 10

Game 2: Oilers at Panthers

Thursday, June 13

Game 3: Panthers at Oilers

Saturday, June 15

Game 4: Panthers at Oilers

Tuesday, June 18

*Game 5: Oilers at Panthers

Friday, June 21

*Game 6: Panthers at Oilers

Monday, June 24

*Game 7: Oilers at Panthers

* If necessary

Best of Rolling Stone