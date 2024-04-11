2024 Special Olympics Texas Fall Classic to take place in Midland-Odessa

Apr. 10—This October, Special Olympics Texas' annual Fall Classic state tournament will take place in the Permian Basin cities of Midland and Odessa on October 3-5. During the Fall Classic competition, athletes compete in swimming, golf, equestrian, bocce, and softball.

Discover Odessa has scheduled a press conference to announce the new partnership between Special Olympics Texas and the cities of Midland and Odessa at 10 a.m. April 16 at the CEED Building North, 1310 FM 1788, Midland.

"The City of Midland is pleased to welcome the 'Fall Classic' of the Special Olympics of Texas to the Permian Basin this year. We look forward to partnering with the organization to host families in our community, advancing the vision to provide competitive opportunities for all." Midland Mayor Lori Blong said in a January news release. "As plans for the Fall Classic advance, I encourage Midlanders to look for ways to volunteer and contribute to the events. Let's make this Fall Classic a wonderful success for Special Olympics athletes, for their families, and for the community of Midland!"

The Fall Classic event is expected to attract 2,500 athletes and 5,000 spectators to West Texas. Funding for the next three years, with an option to extend for a further two years, was agreed upon when planning the move from Bryan-College Station to Midland-Odessa.

Special Olympics Texas CEO Tim Martin said in the release that, "Special Olympics Texas is proud to partner with the Cities of Midland and Odessa for our Fall Classic games. The opportunity to showcase the beauty and hospitality of west Texas while simultaneously giving our athletes an incredible backdrop in which to meet friends, exceed expectations, and make memories to last a lifetime is unmatched."

Competitions that are slated to take place in Midland are golf at Hogan Park Golf Course, swimming at COM Aquatics, equestrian events and opening ceremonies for 2025 and 2027 at the Horseshoe Arena, and "FUNdamental sports" at the Young Life facility. Odessa may host bocce and softball competitions, equestrian, and opening ceremonies for 2024, 2026, and 2028.

"As Mayor of our wonderful City of Odessa, TX, I can say with exuberance that here in Odessa and surrounding areas, we are extremely excited," Odessa Mayor Javier Joven said in the release. "What an opportunity for our city, the athletes, and their families to be part of this! Here's to a great event this October 2024."

The Permian Basin community is invited to participate in the event, which will feature Opening Ceremonies with Special Olympics Texas speakers and special guests. Attendance is always free to the public and will be found closer to the event on the Special Olympics Texas website: www.sotx.org