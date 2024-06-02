2024 Special Olympics NM Summer Games come to an end

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Special Olympics Summer Games took place from May 31 to June 2. On Sunday, they wrapped up the event UNM.

The state summer games allow athletes with disabilities to come together and compete in the sport of their choice including bocce ball, flag football, and volleyball.

A total of 43 teams participated in the competition, where Special Olympic athletes teamed up with non-disabled players to compete in “unified volleyball.”

Special Olympics New Mexico said they offer 12 sports year-round, and they serve around 820 athletes.

