Advertisement

2024 Southeast Ohio Boys' Baseball Sectional Tournament Pairings

The Ironton Tribune, Ohio
·3 min read

May 5—Southeastern Oho Baseball

Boys' Sectional Pairings

Division 3

Tuesday, May 14

All Games 5 p.m.

25. Crooksville (3-13) at 24. Peebles (3-9)

26. Coal Grove (1-14) at 23. Chesapeake (5-12)

27. West Union (1-13) at 22. Belpre (6-9)

Thursday, May 16

Peebles-Crooksville winner at 1. Wheelersburg (17-2)

13. Portsmouth West (7-13) at 12. Wellston (11-8)

19. North Adams (7-12) at 6. Minford (12-4)

18. Westfall (6-11) at 7. South Point (13-8)

Chesapeake-Coal Grove winner at 2. Zane Trace (18-4)

14. Rock Hill (7-10) at 11. Fairland(10-11)

20. Northwest (7-12) at 5. Huntington Ross (14-5)

17. Adema (7-13) at 8. Ironton (12-7)

West Union-Belpre winner at 3. Portsmouth (15-4)

15. Oak Hill (8-9) at 10. Southeastern (12-8)

21.Alexander (6-9) at 4. Eastern Brown (14-2)

16. Lucasville Valley (6-9) at 9. Lynchburg (12-7)

Winners advance to the district

May 21 & 23 at Paints Stadium

May 23 at Bob Wren Stadium, Ohio University

----------

Division 4

Saturday, May 11

All Games 11 a.m.

17. Beaver Eastern (5-10) at 16. Portsmouth Clay (7-9)

20. Federal Hocking (0-13) at 13. South Gallia (10-10)

21. Western (0-19) at 12. Paint Valley (10-10)

18. Sciotoville East (5-10) at 15. Waterford (6-10)

19. Nelsonville-York (4-13) at 13. Miller (7-11)

22. New Boston (0-14) at 11. Portsmouth Notre Dame (11-5)

Tuesday, May 14

All games 5 p.m.

Clay-Eastern winner at 1. Leesburg Fairfield (13-4)

9. Symmes Valley (12-7) at 8. St. Joseph (12-3)

Federal Hocking-South Gallia winner at 4. Green (13-4)

Western-Paint Valley winner at 5. Southern (11-4)

Waterford-East winner 2. Whiteoak (15-4)

10. South Webster (9-12) at 7. Manchester (12-6)

Miller-NY winner at 3. Reedsville Eastern (11-6)

Notre Dame-New Boston winner at 6. Trimble (13-4)

Winners advance to the district

Saturday, May 18, 10 a.m. roll

----------

Division 2

Monday, May 13

All Games 5 p.m.

17. Piketon (8-15) at 16. Fairfield Unioni (8-14)

20. River Valley (2-13) at 13. Marietta (7-6)

18. Vinton County (4-13) at 15. McClain (9-10)

19. Hillsboro (2-17) at 14. Logan Elm (no record)

Wednesday, May 15

All Games 5 p.m.

Piketon-Fairfield Union winner at 1. Unioto (17-3)

9. Washington Court House (11-8) at 8. Warren (11-8)

River Valley-Marietta winner at 4. Jackson (17-4)

12. Meigs (9-8) at 5. Athens (16-3)

Vinton Co.-McClain winner at 2. New Lexington (16-2)

10. Gallipolis (11-8) at 7. Waverly (13-7)

Hillsboro-Logan Elm winner at 3. Sheridan (19-3)

11. Circleville (9-11) at 6. Miami Trace (12-6)

Winners advance to district

Monday, May 20, 4 p.m. roll

Tuesday, May 21, 4 p.m. roll