2024 Southeast Ohio Boys' Baseball Sectional Tournament Pairings
May 5—Southeastern Oho Baseball
Boys' Sectional Pairings
Division 3
Tuesday, May 14
All Games 5 p.m.
25. Crooksville (3-13) at 24. Peebles (3-9)
26. Coal Grove (1-14) at 23. Chesapeake (5-12)
27. West Union (1-13) at 22. Belpre (6-9)
Thursday, May 16
Peebles-Crooksville winner at 1. Wheelersburg (17-2)
13. Portsmouth West (7-13) at 12. Wellston (11-8)
19. North Adams (7-12) at 6. Minford (12-4)
18. Westfall (6-11) at 7. South Point (13-8)
Chesapeake-Coal Grove winner at 2. Zane Trace (18-4)
14. Rock Hill (7-10) at 11. Fairland(10-11)
20. Northwest (7-12) at 5. Huntington Ross (14-5)
17. Adema (7-13) at 8. Ironton (12-7)
West Union-Belpre winner at 3. Portsmouth (15-4)
15. Oak Hill (8-9) at 10. Southeastern (12-8)
21.Alexander (6-9) at 4. Eastern Brown (14-2)
16. Lucasville Valley (6-9) at 9. Lynchburg (12-7)
Winners advance to the district
May 21 & 23 at Paints Stadium
May 23 at Bob Wren Stadium, Ohio University
Division 4
Saturday, May 11
All Games 11 a.m.
17. Beaver Eastern (5-10) at 16. Portsmouth Clay (7-9)
20. Federal Hocking (0-13) at 13. South Gallia (10-10)
21. Western (0-19) at 12. Paint Valley (10-10)
18. Sciotoville East (5-10) at 15. Waterford (6-10)
19. Nelsonville-York (4-13) at 13. Miller (7-11)
22. New Boston (0-14) at 11. Portsmouth Notre Dame (11-5)
Tuesday, May 14
All games 5 p.m.
Clay-Eastern winner at 1. Leesburg Fairfield (13-4)
9. Symmes Valley (12-7) at 8. St. Joseph (12-3)
Federal Hocking-South Gallia winner at 4. Green (13-4)
Western-Paint Valley winner at 5. Southern (11-4)
Waterford-East winner 2. Whiteoak (15-4)
10. South Webster (9-12) at 7. Manchester (12-6)
Miller-NY winner at 3. Reedsville Eastern (11-6)
Notre Dame-New Boston winner at 6. Trimble (13-4)
Winners advance to the district
Saturday, May 18, 10 a.m. roll
Division 2
Monday, May 13
All Games 5 p.m.
17. Piketon (8-15) at 16. Fairfield Unioni (8-14)
20. River Valley (2-13) at 13. Marietta (7-6)
18. Vinton County (4-13) at 15. McClain (9-10)
19. Hillsboro (2-17) at 14. Logan Elm (no record)
Wednesday, May 15
All Games 5 p.m.
Piketon-Fairfield Union winner at 1. Unioto (17-3)
9. Washington Court House (11-8) at 8. Warren (11-8)
River Valley-Marietta winner at 4. Jackson (17-4)
12. Meigs (9-8) at 5. Athens (16-3)
Vinton Co.-McClain winner at 2. New Lexington (16-2)
10. Gallipolis (11-8) at 7. Waverly (13-7)
Hillsboro-Logan Elm winner at 3. Sheridan (19-3)
11. Circleville (9-11) at 6. Miami Trace (12-6)
Winners advance to district
Monday, May 20, 4 p.m. roll
Tuesday, May 21, 4 p.m. roll