Here are the 2024 South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame inductees

Apr. 6—SIOUX FALLS — A handful of legendary coaches and athletes highlight the 2024 South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame class.

The 19 inductees include college coaches Jim Heinitz and Chad Lavin, high school coach Dawn Seiler, baseball star Kelvin Torve and Augustana women's basketball all-time scoring leader Melissa Olson, among others.

Also in the class are three notable trailblazers: horse-racing jockey Fred Ecoffey, AAU boxing promoter Bill Burns and Sally Plihal, an early proponent of women's track and field.

Several outstanding athletes join them. Amy (Mickelson) Brecht had a remarkable career for a nationally ranked Brookings High School basketball team before becoming an All-Pac 10 player at Washington. Kim Tempelton led Miller High School to a state high school basketball title, then moved on to a sensational career at Black Hills State University.

Scott Morgan played for the legendary Gary Munsen in Mitchell and was a three-time NAIA All-American at Dakota Wesleyan University. Jeff Tiefenthaler was a four-sport athlete at Armour High School, then became an All-American in track and field and football at South Dakota State University.

Mellissa (Olson) Guebert became one of Augustana's all-time basketball great, while Torve was one of the best who ever played baseball for Rapid City Post 22, then went on to a pro career, playing briefly for the Twins.

Heinitz was the winningest coach in Augustana football history, while Lavin had two memorable and successful stints coaching USD women's basketball, with a stint at Wyoming in between.

Seiler was the all-time winningest high school girls' basketball

coach in state history before it was broken this year.

The South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame also honors those who contributed in other ways.

George Kiner has been one of the state's best chroniclers of sports history. Tim Smith has been a standout sportscaster in Mitchell for over 40 years. Mark Meile had a very successful coaching career before becoming the Athletic Coordinator for the Sioux Falls Public Schools. In addition, three people who have passed away will be inducted. Wayne Haensel had a great career as an athlete and coach. Milo Wepking was a legendary official for numerous sports. Rudy Soderquist was an outstanding basketball player and coach.

The Induction Banquet at the Sioux Falls Convention Center is on Sunday, September 22, 2024. Tickets will go on sale in late summer.

For more information on the Hall of Fame or the inductees, contact Executive Director Jim Dorman at 605-940-1262, Mike Henriksen at 605-595-8487, or John Papendick at 605-290-9677.