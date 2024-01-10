2024 Sony Open Thursday tee times, how to watch PGA Tour at Waialae

After a week at Kapalua’s Plantation Course for The Sentry, the PGA Tour heads to Honolulu for the Sony Open. Defending champion Si Woo Kim played in Maui last week, tying for 25th.

Matt Fitzpatrick, Ludvig Aberg, Tyrrell Hatton, Sahith Theegala, Hideki Matsuyama and Brian Harman are among the big names joining Kim in the field.

Will Zalatoris will play in his first official Tour event since withdrawing prior to last year’s Masters. Zalatoris played in the Hero World Challenge back in December, but finished last in the 20-man field.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the first round of the 2024 Sony Open. All times listed are ET.

Thursday tee times

1st tee

Tee time Players 12:10 p.m. Denny McCarthy, Alex Noren, Taylor Montgomery 12:20 p.m. Aaron Rai, Callum Tarren, Austin Eckroat 12:30 p.m. Tyler Duncan, Patrick Rodgers, Tyler McCumber 12:40 p.m. Vincent Norrman, Cameron Champ, Zach Johnson 12:50 p.m. Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, Patton Kizzire 1 p.m. K.H. Lee, J.J. Spaun, Chad Ramey 1:10 p.m. Matt Wallace, Adam Svensson, Andrew Putnam 1:20 p.m. Russell Henley, Billy Horschel, Ryan Brehm 1:30 p.m. Lanto Griffin, Grayson Murray, Matti Schmid 1:40 p.m. Joel Dahmen, Robert Streb, Peter Malnati 1:50 p.m. Robert MacIntyre, Rico Hoey, Adrien Dumont de Chassart 2 p.m. Alejandro Tosti, Sami Valimaki, Taiga Semikawa 4:50 p.m. Troy Merritt, Robby Shelton, Ben Taylor 5 p.m. Ben Martin, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett 5:10 p.m. Garrick Higgo, Mark Hubbard, Will Gordon 5:20 p.m. Emiliano Grillo, Stewart Cink, Brandt Snedeker 5:30 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Will Zalatoris, Eric Cole 5:40 p.m. Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia 5:50 p.m. Erik van Rooyen, David Riley, Matt Kuchar 6 p.m. Cam Davis, David Lingmerth, Justin Suh 6:10 p.m. Keith Mitchell, Michael Kim, Harry Hall 6:20 p.m. Vince Whaley, Chandler Phillips, Hunter Larson 6:30 p.m. Ben Kohles, Alexander Bjork, Aguri Iwasaki 6:40 p.m. Norman Xiong, Jimmy Stanger, Blaze Akana

10th tee

Tee time Player 12:10 p.m. Aaron Baddeley, Charley Hoffman, Tyson Alexander 12:20 p.m. Kevin Streelman, Maverick McNealy, Davis Thompson 12:30 p.m. Byeong Hun An, Zac Blair, Andrew Novak 12:40 p.m. Kevin Kisner, Tyrrell Hatton, Hary Woodland 12:50 p.m. Brian Harman, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose 1 p.m. Chris Kirk, Si Woo Kim, Hideki Matsuyama 1:10 p.m. Nick Taylor, Nico Echavarria, Brendon Todd 1:20 p.m. Ryan Palmer, Carson Young, Kevin Yu 1:30 p.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan Moore, Matt NeSmith 1:40 p.m. Stephan Jaeger, Alex Smalley, Doug Ghim 1:50 p.m. Ben Silverman, Matthieu Pavon, Yuto Katsuragawa 2 p.m. Paul Barjon, David Skinns, Kensei Hirata 4:50 p.m. David Lipsky, Ben Griffin, Justin Lower 5 p.m. Hayden Buckley, Greyson Sigg, S.H. Kim 5:10 p.m. Martin Laird, Nate Lashley, C.T. Pan 5:20 p.m. J.T. Poston, Tom Hoge, Adam Hadwin 5:30 p.m. Nick Hardy, Webb Simpson, Scott Stallings 5:40 p.m. Seamus Power, Chez Reavie, Harris English 5:50 p.m. Camilo Villegas, Lucas Glover, Corey Conners 6 p.m. Taylor Pendrith, Sam Stevens, Dylan Wu 6:10 p.m. Mattin Trainer, Josh Teater, Carl Yuan 6:20 p.m. Chan Kim, Ryo Hisatsune, Pierceson Coody 6:30 p.m. Jake Knapp, Max Greyserman, Takumi Kanaya 6:40 p.m. Jacob Bridgeman, Parker Coody, Rintaro Nakano

How to watch, listen

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch The Sentry on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.

Thursday, Jan. 11

Golf Channel/Peacock: 6-10 p.m.

Sirius XM: 4-10 p.m.

ESPN+: 12:30 p.m.-10 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 12

Golf Channel/Peacock: 6-10 p.m.

Sirius XM: 4-10 p.m.

ESPN+: 12:30 p.m.-10 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 13

NBC: 4-6 p.m.

Golf Channel/Peacock: 6-8 p.m.

Sirius XM: 3-8 p.m.

ESPN+: 1 p.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 14

NBC: 4-6 p.m.

Golf Channel/Peacock: 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Sirius XM: 3-8 p.m.

ESPN+: 1 p.m.-8 p.m.

