2024 Sony Open in Hawaii Saturday tee times, how to watch PGA Tour at Waialae

After 36 holes in Hawaii, there are plenty of golfers in contention come the weekend.

The first two days of the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii have come and gone, and there’s a three-way tie for the lead at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. Carl Yuan, Austin Eckroat and Byeong Hun An, who are all searching for their first PGA Tour victory, are tied at 9-under 131 in first. Chris Kirk, who won last week’s The Sentry, is in a huge group one shot back at 8 under. That cluster also includes Stewart Cink, Keith Mitchell and Kurt Kitayama.

Eighty-two golfers made the cut, which came at 2-under 132.

The purse this week is $8.3 million with $1.494 million going to the winner in the 144-man field.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the third round of the 2024 Sony Open. All times listed are ET.

Saturday tee times

1st tee

Tee time Players 3:10 p.m. Will Gordon, J.T. Poston, Scott Stallings 3:20 p.m. Ben Silverman, Robby Shelton, Greyson Sigg 3:30 p.m. Si Woo Kim, Brendon Todd, Russell Henley 3:40 p.m. Zac Blair, Tyrrell Hatton, Luke List 3:50 p.m. Ludvig Aberg, Ben Kohles, Alex Noren 4 p.m. Matt Wallace, S.H. Kim, Webb Simpson 4:10 p.m. Sam Stevens, Jake Knapp, Aaron Rai 4:20 p.m. Taiga Semikawa, Troy Merritt, Joseph Bramlett 4:30 p.m. Akshay Bhatia, Patton Kizzire, Andrew Putnam 4:40 p.m. Matthieu Pavon, Keegan Bradley, Harris English 4:50 p.m. Chris Kirk, Grayson Murray, Stephan Jaegar 5 p.m. Keith Mitchell, Taylor Montgomery, Kurt Kitayama 5:10 p.m. Ben Griffin, Stewart Cink, Cam Davis 5:20 p.m. Carl Yuan, Austin Eckroat, Byeong Hun An

10th tee

Tee time Player 3:10 p.m. Erik van Rooyen, Taylor Pendrith, Dylan Wu 3:20 p.m. Harry Hall, Chandler Phillips, Tyson Alexander 3:30 p.m. Patrick Rodgers, Nick Taylor, Nico Echavarria 3:40 p.m. Billy Horschel, Yuto Katsuragawa, Alejandro Tosti 3:50 p.m. Mark Hubbard, Emiliano Grillo, Ryo Hisatsune 4 p.m. Norman Xiong, Charley Hoffman, Maverick McNealy 4:10 p.m. Brian Harman, Justin Rose, K.H. Lee 4:20 p.m. Robert MacIntyre, Justin Lower, Brandon Wu 4:30 p.m. Garrick Higgo, Nick Hardy, Eric Cole 4:40 p.m. Seamus Power, Corey Conners, Martin Trainer 4:50 p.m. Michael Kim, Parker Coody, Denny McCarthy 5 p.m. Davis Thompson, Tyler Duncan, Hideki Matsuyama 5:10 p.m. Adam Svensson, Matt NeSmith 5:20 p.m. Lanto Griffin, Joel Dahmen

How to watch, listen

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch The Sentry on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.

Saturday, Jan. 13

Golf Channel/Peacock: 7-10:30 p.m.

Sirius XM: 5-10:30 p.m.

ESPN+: 3:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 14

NBC: 4-6 p.m.

Golf Channel/Peacock: 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Sirius XM: 3-8 p.m.

ESPN+: 1 p.m.-8 p.m.

