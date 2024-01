2024 Sony Open in Hawaii prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winner, Grayson Murray.

The 30-year-old won the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu at 17 under after a three-way playoff against Ben An and Keegan Bradley on Sunday. The win is the second of his PGA Tour career and his first since the 2017 Barbasol Championship.

For his efforts, Murray will take home the top prize of $1.49 million. An and Bradley each earned $738,700. Russell Henley and Carl Yuan, who finished T-4 at 16 under and one shot outside the playoff, will bank $373,500,

With $8.3 million up for grabs, check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii.

Position Player Score Earnings 1 Grayson Murray -17 $1,494,000 T2 Keegan Bradley -17 $738,700 T2 Byeong Hun An -17 $738,700 T4 Russell Henley -16 $373,500 T4 Carl Yuan -16 $373,500 6 J.T. Poston -15 $300,875 T7 Nick Taylor -14 $260,758 T7 Emiliano Grillo -14 $260,758 T7 Matthieu Pavon -14 $260,758 T10 Andrew Putnam -13 $209,575 T10 Harris English -13 $209,575 T10 Taylor Pendrith -13 $209,575 T13 Eric Cole -12 $153,135 T13 Tyrrell Hatton -12 $153,135 T13 Patton Kizzire -12 $153,135 T13 Akshay Bhatia -12 $153,135 T13 Taylor Montgomery -12 $153,135 T18 Billy Horschel -11 $106,102 T18 Brandon Wu -11 $106,102 T18 Brian Harman -11 $106,102 T18 Stephan Jaeger -11 $106,102 T18 Ben Silverman -11 $106,102 T18 Chris Kirk -11 $106,102 T24 Denny McCarthy -10 $67,645 T24 Patrick Rodgers -10 $67,645 T24 Stewart Cink -10 $67,645 T24 Troy Merritt -10 $67,645 T24 Kurt Kitayama -10 $67,645 T24 Sam Stevens -10 $67,645 T30 Hideki Matsuyama -9 $44,751 T30 Ludvig Åberg -9 $44,751 T30 Keith Mitchell -9 $44,751 T30 K.H. Lee -9 $44,751 T30 Ryo Hisatsune -9 $44,751 T30 Zac Blair -9 $44,751 T30 Brendon Todd -9 $44,751 T30 Adam Svensson -9 $44,751 T30 Ben Griffin -9 $44,751 T30 Cam Davis -9 $44,751 T30 S.H. Kim -9 $44,751 T30 Taiga Semikawa -9 $44,751 T42 Scott Stallings -8 $25,913 T42 Charley Hoffman -8 $25,913 T42 Dylan Wu -8 $25,913 T42 Harry Hall -8 $25,913 T42 Nick Hardy -8 $25,913 T42 Will Gordon -8 $25,913 T42 Si Woo Kim -8 $25,913 T42 Michael Kim -8 $25,913 T42 Alex Noren -8 $25,913 T42 Austin Eckroat -8 $25,913 T52 Robert MacIntyre -7 $19,771 T52 Ben Kohles -7 $19,771 T52 Erik van Rooyen -7 $19,771 T52 Matt Wallace -7 $19,771 T52 Joseph Bramlett -7 $19,771 T57 Robby Shelton -6 $18,592 T57 Davis Thompson -6 $18,592 T57 Mark Hubbard -6 $18,592 T57 Maverick McNealy -6 $18,592 T57 Chandler Phillips -6 $18,592 T57 Corey Conners -6 $18,592 T57 Justin Rose -6 $18,592 T57 Aaron Rai -6 $18,592 65 Tyler Duncan -5 $17,845 T66 Greyson Sigg -4 $17,430 T66 Luke List -4 $17,430 T66 Webb Simpson -4 $17,430 T66 Nico Echavarria -4 $17,430 T70 Alejandro Tosti -3 $16,932 T70 Jake Knapp -3 $16,932 T72 Lanto Griffin -2 $16,600 T72 Joel Dahmen -2 $16,600 T74 Yuto Katsuragawa -1 $16,019 T74 Martin Trainer -1 $16,019 T74 Justin Lower -1 $16,019 T74 Séamus Power -1 $16,019 T74 Parker Coody -1 $16,019 79 Norman Xiong E $15,521 T80 Garrick Higgo 2 $15,272 T80 Matt NeSmith 2 $15,272

