2024 Sony Open in Hawaii odds and picks to win at this week’s PGA Tour stop

After a fantastic 2024 opener at The Sentry, the PGA Tour heads to Honolulu for the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae County Club. While it’s not a signature event, this year’s field boasts plenty of star power.

Defending champion Si Woo Kim is joined by Matt Fitzpatrick, Ludvig Aberg, Tyrrell Hatton, Sahith Theegala, Brian Harman and Justin Rose. After a final-round 7-under 66 in Maui, Kim tied for 25th at The Sentry.

Will Zalatoris is also in the field and will be making his first official Tour start since withdrawing prior to the 2023 Masters. He did tee it up at Tiger Woods’ Hero World Challenge in December, finishing last in the 20-man field.

The Sentry winner Chris Kirk will be a name to watch this week. In ’23, Kirk finished solo third, and in ’21 he grabbed a share of second. Overall, Kirk has five top-10 finishes — four of which are top-5s — at the Sony.

Golf course

Si Woo Kim of South Korea plays a shot during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Waialae Country Club | Par 70 | 7,044 yards

Previous event results (The Sentry)

Collin Morikawa on the second hole during the third round of The Sentry golf tournament at Kapalua Golf – The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Collin Morikawa (12/1): T-5

Max Homa (12/1): T-14

Matt Fitzpatrick (22/1): T-14

Sungjae Im (30/1): T-5

All four picks inside the top 15 and two inside the top five, but couldn’t bring home the winner. Let’s chase another one at the Sony.

Odds

Player Odds Player Odds Matt Fitzpatrick (+1600) Ben An (+3000) Ludvig Aberg (+1600) Si Woo Kim (+3500) Tyrrell Hatton (+1800) Justin Rose (+3500) Russell Henley (+2000) Harris English (+3500) Brian Harman (+2000) Denny McCarthy (+3500) Corey Conners (+2200) Cam Davis (+4000) Chris Kirk (+2500) Brendon Todd (+4000) Eric Cole (+2800) Adam Svensson (+4000) Sahith Theegala (+3000) Hideki Matsuyama (+4500) J.T. Poston (+3000) Andrew Putnam (+4500)

[gambcom-standard rankid=”3413″ ]

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

Matt Fitzpatrick (16/1)

Matt Fitzpatrick lines up his putt on the 18th hole during the second round of The Sentry golf tournament at Kapalua Golf – The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Waialae Country Club reminds me of Harbour Town. The two courses look different, but the way they play is similar.

So, for that reason, Matt Fitzpatrick — the 2023 RBC Heritage champion —is going on the card two weeks in a row.

Fitzpatrick went backward with a 5-under final round at The Sentry and tied for 14th. Before that, he finished tied for fourth at the Hero World Challenge.

This will be the Englishman’s first start at Waialae.

Corey Conners (22/1)

Corey Conners hits his fairway shot on the third hole during the second round of The Sentry golf tournament at Kapalua Golf – The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Conners didn’t have his best stuff at The Sentry, tying for 33rd despite three rounds in the 60s. In a weaker field and with his course history, it’s tough not to like the Canadian in Honolulu.

In his last four starts at Waialae, Conners has finished 12th (’23), 11th (’22), 12th (’20) and 3rd (’19).

J.T Poston (30/1)

J.T. Poston hits his tee shot on the third hole during the final round of The Sentry golf tournament at Kapalua Golf – The Plantation Course. (Photo: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Poston’s week in Maui ended with an 8-under 65 around Kapalua’s Plantation Course, good enough for a T-5 finish.

The two-time Tour winner has made the weekend two years in a row at the Sony Open and finished 21st in ’23. Poston played well here in 2019, too, grabbing 20th.

Ben An (30/1)

Byeong Hun An acknowledges the crowd after making his putt on the second hole during the third round of The Sentry golf tournament at Kapalua Golf – The Plantation Course. (Photo: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

An turned in four great rounds at the Plantation Course last week, highlighted by a final-round 66 to vault him into solo fourth.

The 32-year-old made his first Sony Open start last season and grabbed a share of 12th.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek