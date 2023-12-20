2024 Signing Day Tracker: An updated list of players who have signed with the Oregon Ducks

Over the last year plus, college coaches around the nation have been working hard to piece together their 2024 recruiting class, making visits across the nation and breaking down tape of players that they want to bring into their program.

They’ve gotten a lot of commitments, and many have even seen a handful of de-commitments and flips at this point in the year. However, Wednesday is finally the day when pen can be put to paper, and these players can make it official.

Welcome to Early Signing Day.

Over the next 76 hours, recruits will have a chance to sign their national letters of intent and become a part of the new team. For the Oregon Ducks, it is expected to be a great day, with Dan Lanning looking to sign a top 10 class in the nation for his second full recruiting cycle with the Ducks.

Here’s an updated list of all the players to sign with Oregon:

Today’s going to be special! Bring on the new Ducks. It’s National Signing Day! Follow along: Refresh the feed or check out the official NSD webpage—https://t.co/zPPUyUjpdh#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/9y0GJkwxD6 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 20, 2023

4-star CB Ify Obidegwu

3-star RB Da'Jaun Riggs

4-star S Aaron Flowers

4-star DL Tionne Gray

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire