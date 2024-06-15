2024 Shootout of the South – Day 1

Seventy days separate us from the start of the 2024 season of high school football on Friday nights. For now, 7-on-7 competition will have to suffice.

The annual Shootout of the South returned to Mighty Bluebird Complex, it’s original location since it’s inception in 2005. Over the last several years, the event took place at Pulaski Academy’s Joe B. Hatcher Stadium, but due to turf renovations, the tournament was moved.

24 teams from Arkansas, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Texas flock to Little Rock every year to compete in one of the nation’s premier 7-on-7 football tournaments. Over 700 players, including 30 Division I prospects, took the field Friday to open tournament play.

FOX 16 checked in on a few local squads to get a sneak peek of what to expect this upcoming season.

The Shootout of the South’s championship and consolation rounds will be held Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The Bryant Hornets – the tournament’s two-time defending champion – are in pursuit of a three-peat.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.