2024 shooting guard recruit Cole Certa commits to Notre Dame

Lately, the focus for Notre Dame has been on filling out the upcoming season’s roster. This week has seen just that with three players who were set to play at Penn State joining Micah Shrewsberry instead. That doesn’t mean the Irish aren’t looking at the 2024-25 season though. They now can do that after shooting guard recruit Cole Certa announced his commitment to the program:

Certa, currently at Bloomington Central Catholic in Illinois, had nearly every prominent program in his home state after him. Illinois, Northwestern, Loyola Chicago, Bradley and Illinois State all made offers. He also received offers from Butler, Nebraska, Toledo and Penn State while Shrewsberry was there. The Irish were the last program to offer him, and that came after Shrewsberry went to the Irish. As it turned out, the best had been saved for last.

247Sports had Certa as the highest-rated uncommitted 2024 recruit in Illinois. That no longer is the case as Certa has made his decision. It also will be interesting to see if during his collegiate career, there will be a prominent game against North Carolina involving him and Tar Heels commit James Brown, the highest-rated Illinois recruit in that class. It sure is fun to think about.

More Recruiting!

