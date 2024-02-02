2024 Senior Bowl workouts underway in Alabama. 9 NFL prospects from Kentucky to watch

Nine players from Kentucky are in Mobile, Alabama, this week at the Senior Bowl trying to raise their draft stock in front of NFL scouts from all 32 teams.

This is the first year non-graduated juniors who declared for the 2024 NFL Draft were eligible for three postseason all-star games: the Senior Bowl, East-West Shrine Bowl and HBCU Legacy Bowl.

Here's everything you need to know about the Senior Bowl, including channel, time, TV schedule and more:

What channel is the Senior Bowl on Saturday?

TV channel: NFL Network

American vs. National start time in Senior Bowl

Date: Saturday, Feb. 3

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Hancock Whitney Stadium at the University of South Alabama

American vs. National betting odds

Odds courtesy BetMGM as of Wednesday, Jan. 31

Spread : -2.5 National (-110)

Moneyline: -135 National

American Team players

Jarvis Brownlee, DB

North Carolina State's Keyon Lesane (15) is stopped by of Louisville's Jarvis Brownlee Jr. (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

College: Louisville

Ties to the area: Jarvis Brownlee played two seasons with the Cardinals after transferring from Florida State. Brownlee had 96 total tackles, three interceptions and 21 pass breakups.

Jamari Thrash, WR

College: Louisville

Ties to the area: Jamari Thrash played at Georgia State before transferring to Louisville. In his only season with the Cards, he had 63 receptions for 858 yards and six touchdowns.

Jawhar Jordan, RB

College: Louisville

Ties to the area: Jawhar Jordan, a transfer from Syracuse, played three seasons for the Cards and racked up 2,037 yards and 17 touchdowns. Jordan was named first-team All-ACC in his final season with Louisville.

Andru Phillips, DB

Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Andru Phillips (23) prevents a touchdown pass intended for Eastern Kentucky Colonels wide receiver Jaycob Horn (0) in the second quarter as the Wildcats won 28-17. Sept. 9, 2023.

College: Kentucky

Ties to the area: Andru Phillips started 12 of 16 games for the Wildcats during his junior season. He totaled 82 tackles, 10 pass breakups and three tackles for loss in his career.

Trevin Wallace, LB

College: Kentucky

Ties to the area: Trevin Wallace was a team captain for the Wildcats in 2023. In his three seasons with the Wildcats, Wallace totaled 166 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and three interceptions.

Jeremy Flax, OT

College: Kentucky

Ties to the area: Jeremy Flax started 24 games for the Wildcats and was a key cog on the offensive line. He was named the Outland Trophy National Player of the Week and SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week after Kentucky defeated Florida last season.

Ray Davis, RB

Kentucky Wildcats running back Ray Davis (1) runs in for one of his three touchdowns against Louisville. Nov. 24, 2023

College: Kentucky

Ties to the area: The Wildcats were Ray Davis' third collegiate team. He played two seasons at Temple and two at Vanderbilt before transferring to Kentucky for the 2023 season. Davis is the first player in Division I history to rush for 1,000 yards at three schools. In his only season with the Wildcats, he broke the school's single-season touchdown record and became the seventh UK player to rush for more than 1,000 yards under Mark Stoops.

National Team players

Malachi Corley, WR

College: Western Kentucky

Ties to the area: Malachi Corley was a first-team All-CUSA selection in his junior and senior seasons. He totaled 3,033 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns in four seasons with the Hilltoppers.

Ethan Driskell, OT

College: Marshall

Ties to the area: Ethan Driskell played football and basketball at Holy Cross High School in Louisville. As a junior, he competed in the Kentucky High School Coaches Association East/West Junior All-Star game.

