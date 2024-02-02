2024 Senior Bowl secret superstars in practice
The 2024 Senior Bowl will be played on Saturday. But leading up to the biggest college all-star predraft bowl are three days of practices where talent evaluators from the NFL observe and see the top draft prospects go against other top prospects — good against good.
Who are the players who stood out and were “secret superstars” from each day in practice Tuesday-Thursday?
Senior Bowl practice Day 1
Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar named four players from Tuesday’s practice.
New Hampshire RB Dylan Laube
USC WR Brenden Rice
Houston OT Patrick Paul
Louisville WR Jamai Thrash
Senior Bowl practice Day 2
Farrar’s secret superstars from Day 2 are these guys (read his post to explain why).
South Alabama QB Carter Bradley
Virginia State CB Willie Drew
Senior Bowl practice Day 3
Farrar noted these players as his Day 3 secret superstars (read why).
Cal LB Jackson Sirmon
South Dakota State RB Isaiah Davis
UCF WR Javon Baker
