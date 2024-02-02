2024 Senior Bowl secret superstars in practice

The 2024 Senior Bowl will be played on Saturday. But leading up to the biggest college all-star predraft bowl are three days of practices where talent evaluators from the NFL observe and see the top draft prospects go against other top prospects — good against good.

Who are the players who stood out and were “secret superstars” from each day in practice Tuesday-Thursday?

Senior Bowl practice Day 1

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar named four players from Tuesday’s practice.

New Hampshire RB Dylan Laube

USC WR Brenden Rice

Houston OT Patrick Paul

Louisville WR Jamai Thrash

Senior Bowl practice Day 2

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Farrar’s secret superstars from Day 2 are these guys (read his post to explain why).

Senior Bowl practice Day 3

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Farrar noted these players as his Day 3 secret superstars (read why).

Cal LB Jackson Sirmon

South Dakota State RB Isaiah Davis

UCF WR Javon Baker

