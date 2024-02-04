2024 Senior Bowl player honors

The 2024 Senior Bowl was played on Saturday in Mobile, AL. The National Team beat the American Team 16-7.

That isn’t the focus here.

Perhaps more important to players and NFL teams evaluating players than the game itself is the week of practice leading up to the game.

One cool thing about the Senior Bowl is that players vote on who was the best at each position, based on the guys who faced them.

Below are the players honored at the game and for their week of practice.

Senior Bowl MVP - South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler

South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler is your 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl MVP. What’s next for him? “Keep working.” @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/czxHBxDPi7 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 3, 2024

Top quarterbacks - Spencer Rattler, Michael Penix Jr.

Washington's Michael Penix (@themikepenix) was named top QB on the National team in a vote from defensive teammates at practice player-of-the-week awards ceremony today at 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl. #TheDraftStartsInMobile pic.twitter.com/iMGG2YgObl — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 2, 2024

South Carolina's Spencer Rattler was named top QB on the American team in a vote from defensive teammates at practice player-of-the-week awards ceremony today at 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/nirvHQ0q0B — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 2, 2024

Top running backs - MarShawn Lloyd, Michael Wiley

USC's Marshawn Lloyd was named top RB on the National team in a vote from LB teammates at practice player-of-the-week awards ceremony today at 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/qFvHJp6rqU — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 2, 2024

Arizona's Michael Wiley was named top RB on the American team in a vote from LB teammates at practice player-of-the-week awards ceremony today at 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/sFbTanneUO — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 2, 2024

Top wide receivers - Ladd McConkey, Malachi Corley

Georgia's Ladd McConkey was named top WR on the American team in a vote from DB teammates at practice player-of-the-week awards ceremony today at 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/A53BcAIZLs — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 2, 2024

Western Kentucky's Malachi Corley was named top WR on the National team in a vote from DB teammates at practice player-of-the-week awards ceremony today at 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/4vunDREitp — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 2, 2024

Top tight ends - Theo Johnson, Jarrett Wiley

Penn State's Theo Johnson was named top TE on the National team in a vote from LB and DS teammates at practice player-of-the-week awards ceremony today at 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/NIsesCdmUl — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 2, 2024

Top offensive linemen - Christian Haynes, Taliese Fuaga

UConn's Christian Haynes was named top OL on the American team in a vote from DL and LB teammates at practice player-of-the-week awards ceremony today at 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/y5plTSMtDy — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 2, 2024

Oregon State's Taliese Fuaga was named top on the National team in a vote from DL and LB teammates at practice player-of-the-week awards ceremony today at 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/egfbVhDqKI — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 2, 2024

Top defensive linemen - Michael Hall, Braden Fiske

Ohio State's Michael Hall Jr. was named top DL on the National team in a vote from OL teammates at practice player-of-the-week awards ceremony today at 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/wD2jFbEqWo — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 2, 2024

Florida State's Braden Fiske (@bradenfiske55) was named top DL on the American team in a vote from OL teammates at practice player-of-the-week awards ceremony today at 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/S0oXRvbFvi — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 2, 2024

Top linebackers - Nathaniel Watson, J.D. Bertrand

Mississippi State's Nathaniel Watson was named top LB on the American team in a vote from OL and RB teammates at practice player-of-the-week awards ceremony today at 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/sIVXgXq5aO — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 2, 2024

Notre Dame's J.D. Bertrand was named top LB on the National team in a vote from OL and RB teammates at practice player-of-the-week awards ceremony today at 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/0KzNVCfuyF — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 2, 2024

Top safeties - Evan Williams, Javon Bullard

Oregon's Evan Williams was named top DS on the National team in a vote from WR and RB teammates at practice player-of-the-week awards ceremony today at 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/jL3MVlFWkg — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 2, 2024

Georgia's Javon Bullard was named top DS on the American team in a vote from WR and RB teammates at practice player-of-the-week awards ceremony today at 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/MZXIyFGh1q — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 2, 2024

Top cornerbacks - Jarvis Brownlee, Quinyon Mitchell

Louisville's Jarvis Brownlee was named top CB on the American team in a vote from WR teammates at practice player-of-the-week awards ceremony today at 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/YfNsSaYupU — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 2, 2024

Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell was named top CB on the National team in a vote from WR teammates at practice player-of-the-week awards ceremony today at 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/mVQi73tWqm — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 2, 2024

Alabama's Will Reichard was named top specialist on the American team at practice player-of-the-week awards ceremony today at 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/oURNqJNMMX — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 2, 2024

Iowa's Tory Taylor was named top specialist on the National team at practice player-of-the-week awards ceremony today at 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/PmHRVSXh0Q — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 2, 2024

