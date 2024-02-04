Advertisement

2024 Senior Bowl player honors

Jess Root
The 2024 Senior Bowl was played on Saturday in Mobile, AL. The National Team beat the American Team 16-7.

That isn’t the focus here.

Perhaps more important to players and NFL teams evaluating players than the game itself is the week of practice leading up to the game.

One cool thing about the Senior Bowl is that players vote on who was the best at each position, based on the guys who faced them.

Below are the players honored at the game and for their week of practice.

Senior Bowl MVP - South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Top quarterbacks - Spencer Rattler, Michael Penix Jr.

Top running backs - MarShawn Lloyd, Michael Wiley

Top wide receivers - Ladd McConkey, Malachi Corley

Top tight ends - Theo Johnson, Jarrett Wiley

Top offensive linemen - Christian Haynes, Taliese Fuaga

Top defensive linemen - Michael Hall, Braden Fiske

Top linebackers - Nathaniel Watson, J.D. Bertrand

Top safeties - Evan Williams, Javon Bullard

Top cornerbacks - Jarvis Brownlee, Quinyon Mitchell

Top specialists - Will Reichard, Tory Taylor

