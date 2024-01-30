2024 Senior Bowl: Highlights from Day 1 of practice
The 2024 Senior Bowl takes place on Saturday, February 3, but the majority of scouting is done during the week of practice leading up to the game. Over 120 NFL prospects showed up in Mobile, Alabama for the Senior Bowl and practice officially kicked off on Tuesday.
Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu and USC wide receiver Brenden Rice are among the notable names on the National team. The American team will be led by South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler, Florida State wide receiver Johnny Wilson and Alabama EDGE Chris Braswell.
Watch highlights from Tuesday’s Senior Bowl practice below!
USC WR Brenden Rice
Brenden Rice @BrendenRice is making some nice catches early out here. pic.twitter.com/KJajSTGeaN
— Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorFB) January 30, 2024
Notre Dame DB Cam Hart
Notre Dame’s Cam Hart feels like a forgotten name in the draft process so far, but he’s got all the length, speed, and strength you’re looking for in an outside CB.
Here he is taking a curl away from Tez Walker — nice rep from the Golden Domer 👌 pic.twitter.com/1T0RczYmmu
— Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) January 30, 2024
Oregon State OL Taliese Fuaga vs. UCLA DL Laiatu Latu
Fuaga vs Latu pic.twitter.com/W2seVuTrEe
— Billy M (@BillyM_91) January 30, 2024
Tennessee QB Joe Milton
Joe Milton slinging it in Mobile on Day 1 of the Senior Bowl 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bbJ8GxpqZf
— Vols Big Orange Podcast (@BigOrangePod) January 30, 2024
Missouri OL Javon Foster
Javon Foster @_ybvon has been one of my LT options for Washington to watch. He’s looked really good today finishing blocks like this one. pic.twitter.com/uZGhbU0ZbG
— Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorFB) January 30, 2024
Penn State TE Theo Johnson
Theo Johnson making some moves at the Senior Bowl practice 🦁 #WeAre
pic.twitter.com/AowSlsxqIS
— State Media (@StateMediaPSU) January 30, 2024
Houston Christian DL Jalyx Hunt vs. Missouri OL Javon Foster
PHYSICAL football in this second session. Volume UP.
Jalyx Hunt & Javon Foster pic.twitter.com/V19kltDDNq
— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) January 30, 2024
Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton
A lot of NFL eyes on Tyler Guyton every time he takes a rep. pic.twitter.com/28qe8jgMHb
— Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 30, 2024
Notre Dame LB JD Bertrand
Saw this quite a bit from JD Bertrand at Notre Dame. If you give him a lane to a ball carrier he’s going to shoot through it and make a tackle.
Did it in South Bend for years and now he’s doing it at the Senior Bowl. Next stop, NFL. pic.twitter.com/zGBEtmZAUY
— Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) January 30, 2024
UConn OL Christian Haynes
Christian Haynes is a DUDE at Guard. pic.twitter.com/zNHsbSYrZ8
— Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorFB) January 30, 2024
Florida WR Ricky Pearsall
Florida Gators WR Ricky Pearsall at the Senior Bowl 👀 pic.twitter.com/Y2VgoD4AJx
— Brandon Olsen (@WNS_Brandon) January 30, 2024
Texas OT Christian Jones
#Texas RT Christian Jones earned some money today at the Reese’s Senior Bowl. 💰
Really impressive day in the 1-on-1 pass sets. pic.twitter.com/kZtymrayaj
— CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) January 30, 2024
