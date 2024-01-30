Advertisement

2024 Senior Bowl: Highlights from Day 1 of practice

Matt Urben
·3 min read

The 2024 Senior Bowl takes place on Saturday, February 3, but the majority of scouting is done during the week of practice leading up to the game. Over 120 NFL prospects showed up in Mobile, Alabama for the Senior Bowl and practice officially kicked off on Tuesday.

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu and USC wide receiver Brenden Rice are among the notable names on the National team. The American team will be led by South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler, Florida State wide receiver Johnny Wilson and Alabama EDGE Chris Braswell.

Watch highlights from Tuesday’s Senior Bowl practice below!

USC WR Brenden Rice

Notre Dame DB Cam Hart

Oregon State OL Taliese Fuaga vs. UCLA DL Laiatu Latu

Tennessee QB Joe Milton

Missouri OL Javon Foster

Penn State TE Theo Johnson

Houston Christian DL Jalyx Hunt vs. Missouri OL Javon Foster

Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton

Notre Dame LB JD Bertrand

UConn OL Christian Haynes

Florida WR Ricky Pearsall

Texas OT Christian Jones

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire