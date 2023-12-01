The 2024 SEC schedule will be revealed in December

Prepare for the 2024 SEC season, folks, as the impending matchups will finally receive a time and date, as new Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko will lead the Aggies on the field for the season-opening home matchup vs. Notre Dame on Saturday, Aug. 31.

Back in June, SEC Network revealed every SEC team’s conference schedule, as the East and West conferences will be eliminated starting in 2024, and the top two finishers will face each other in the SEC Championship.

On Thursday, it announced that the totality of the SEC schedule would be revealed on Wednesday, Dec. 13, as the Aggie’s season finale matchup vs. Texas in the reincarnation of the Lone Star Showdown, reportedly occurring on Saturday, Nov. 30.

For the Aggies, when I say favorable, I’m referencing the fact that both Alabama, Ole Miss, and Georgia are not on the schedule, and if Elko can keep this roster intact coupled with adding players through recruiting and the transfer portal, as former head coach Jimbo Fisher’s lack of activity in the portal over the bulk of his Aggie career greatly hindered in-season production.

Here is every SEC team Texas A&M will play in 2024:

