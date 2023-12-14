2024 SEC schedule: Oklahoma and Texas begin life in the SEC at home
The SEC released the weekly schedules for all 16 teams Wednesday night
Texas and Oklahoma both open their inaugural SEC seasons at home.
The SEC released the 2024 schedules for each of its 16 teams Wednesday night. The Sooners will play Tennessee in Norman in Week 4 (Sept. 21) to begin their conference schedule, while Texas will host Mississippi State the following week after opening the season with four non-conference games.
Georgia heads to Austin in Week 8 (Oct. 19), the week after Texas and Oklahoma meet at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Oklahoma hosts Alabama in the penultimate week of the season (Nov. 23) before ending the regular season in Baton Rouge against LSU.
Georgia and Alabama meet in 2024 on Sept. 28. That Week 5 game comes after both teams have their first off weeks of the season. That game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ABC. ESPN's networks have the rights to every SEC game starting in 2024 after the expiration of the conference's TV contract with CBS.
2024 SEC football schedules released pic.twitter.com/1X28KTPmQK
— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 14, 2023
The SEC is ditching its division format for 2024 with the addition of the two Big 12 powerhouses. Each existing SEC team plays one of Oklahoma or Texas but not the other. The top two teams in the conference at the end of the season will play for the conference title Dec. 7 in Atlanta.
The conference previously announced the 2024 opponents for every team earlier in the year. Tennessee draws Oklahoma and Georgia on the road next season and hosts Florida and Alabama.
LSU plays both USC (Week 1) and UCLA (Week 4) in non-conference play before an SEC schedule that includes Ole Miss on Oct. 12, Alabama on the second Saturday of November, Florida on Nov. 16 and the season-ending game vs. Oklahoma.
Below are the 2024 schedules for each of the teams in the SEC.
Alabama
Georgia
@ Vanderbilt
@ Tennessee
@ LSU
Mercer
@ Oklahoma
Auburn
Arkansas
Arkansas-Pine Bluff
@ Auburn
Texas A&M (Arlington)
Tennessee
LSU
@ Mississippi State
Ole Miss
Texas
@ Missouri
Auburn
Alabama A&M
Cal
Arkansas
@ Georgia
@ Missouri
@ Kentucky
Vanderbilt
Texas A&M
@ Alabama
Florida
Miami
Samford
Texas A&M
@ Mississippi State
Central Florida
@ Tennessee
Kentucky
Georgia (Jacksonville)
@ Texas
LSU
Ole Miss
@ Florida State
Georgia
Clemson (Atlanta)
@ Kentucky
@ Alabama
Auburn
Mississippi State
@ Texas
Florida (Jacksonville)
@ Ole Miss
Tennessee
UMass
Kentucky
South Carolina
Georgia
@ Ole Miss
Vanderbilt
@ Florida
Auburn
@ Tennessee
@ Texas
LSU
USC (Las Vegas)
@ South Carolina
UCLA
Ole Miss
@ Arkansas
@ Texas A&M
Alabama
@ Florida
Vanderbilt
Oklahoma
Ole Miss
Furman
Middle Tennessee
@ Wake Forest
Kentucky
@ South Carolina
@ LSU
Oklahoma
@ Arkansas
Georgia
@ Florida
Mississippi State
Mississippi State
Eastern Kentucky
@ Arizona State
Toledo
Florida
@ Texas
@ Georgia
Texas A&M
Arkansas
UMass
@ Tennessee
Missouri
@ Ole Miss
Missouri
Murray State
Buffalo
Vanderbilt
@ Texas A&M
@ UMass
Auburn
@ Alabama
Oklahoma
@ South Carolina
@ Mississippi State
Arkansas
Oklahoma
Houston
Tennessee
@ Auburn
Texas (Dallas)
South Carolina
@ Ole Miss
@ Missouri
Alabama
@LSU
South Carolina
Old Dominion
@ Kentucky
LSU
Ole Miss
@ Alabama
@ Oklahoma
Texas A&M
@ Vanderbilt
Missouri
Wofford
@ Clemson
Tennessee
NC State (Charlotte)
Kent State
@ Oklahoma
@ Arkansas
Florida
Alabama
Kentucky
Mississippi State
@ Georgia
UTEP
@ Vanderbilt
Texas
Colorado State
@ Michigan
UTSA
Louisiana-Monroe
Mississippi State
Oklahoma (Dallas)
Georgia
@ Vanderbilt
Florida
@ Arkansas
Kentucky
@ Texas A&M
Texas A&M
Notre Dame
@ Florida
Bowling Green
Arkansas (Arlington)
Missouri
@ Mississippi State
LSU
@ South Carolina
@ Auburn
Texas
Vanderbilt
@Missouri
Alabama
@ Kentucky
Ball State
Texas
@ Auburn
South Carolina
@ LSU
Tennessee