2024 SEC schedule: Oklahoma and Texas begin life in the SEC at home

The 2024 SEC schedule was officially released Wednesday. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Texas and Oklahoma both open their inaugural SEC seasons at home.

The SEC released the 2024 schedules for each of its 16 teams Wednesday night. The Sooners will play Tennessee in Norman in Week 4 (Sept. 21) to begin their conference schedule, while Texas will host Mississippi State the following week after opening the season with four non-conference games.

Georgia heads to Austin in Week 8 (Oct. 19), the week after Texas and Oklahoma meet at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Oklahoma hosts Alabama in the penultimate week of the season (Nov. 23) before ending the regular season in Baton Rouge against LSU.

Georgia and Alabama meet in 2024 on Sept. 28. That Week 5 game comes after both teams have their first off weeks of the season. That game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ABC. ESPN's networks have the rights to every SEC game starting in 2024 after the expiration of the conference's TV contract with CBS.

2024 SEC football schedules released pic.twitter.com/1X28KTPmQK — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 14, 2023

The SEC is ditching its division format for 2024 with the addition of the two Big 12 powerhouses. Each existing SEC team plays one of Oklahoma or Texas but not the other. The top two teams in the conference at the end of the season will play for the conference title Dec. 7 in Atlanta.

The conference previously announced the 2024 opponents for every team earlier in the year. Tennessee draws Oklahoma and Georgia on the road next season and hosts Florida and Alabama.

LSU plays both USC (Week 1) and UCLA (Week 4) in non-conference play before an SEC schedule that includes Ole Miss on Oct. 12, Alabama on the second Saturday of November, Florida on Nov. 16 and the season-ending game vs. Oklahoma.

Below are the 2024 schedules for each of the teams in the SEC.

Alabama

Arkansas-Pine Bluff

@ Oklahoma State

UAB

@ Auburn

Texas A&M (Arlington)

Tennessee

LSU

@ Mississippi State

Ole Miss

Texas

Louisiana Tech

@ Missouri

Auburn

Alabama A&M

Cal

New Mexico

Arkansas

Oklahoma

@ Georgia

@ Missouri

@ Kentucky

Vanderbilt

Louisiana-Monroe

Texas A&M

@ Alabama

Florida

Miami

Samford

Texas A&M

@ Mississippi State

Central Florida

@ Tennessee

Kentucky

Georgia (Jacksonville)

@ Texas

LSU

Ole Miss

@ Florida State

Georgia

Clemson (Atlanta)

Tennessee Tech

@ Kentucky

@ Alabama

Auburn

Mississippi State

@ Texas

Florida (Jacksonville)

@ Ole Miss

Tennessee

UMass

Georgia Tech

Kentucky

Southern Miss

South Carolina

Georgia

Ohio

@ Ole Miss

Vanderbilt

@ Florida

Auburn

@ Tennessee

Murray State

@ Texas

Louisville

LSU

USC (Las Vegas)

Nicholls State

@ South Carolina

UCLA

South Alabama

Ole Miss

@ Arkansas

@ Texas A&M

Alabama

@ Florida

Vanderbilt

Oklahoma

Ole Miss

Furman

Middle Tennessee

@ Wake Forest

Georgia Southern

Kentucky

@ South Carolina

@ LSU

Oklahoma

@ Arkansas

Georgia

@ Florida

Mississippi State

Mississippi State

Eastern Kentucky

@ Arizona State

Toledo

Florida

@ Texas

@ Georgia

Texas A&M

Arkansas

UMass

@ Tennessee

Missouri

@ Ole Miss

Missouri

Murray State

Buffalo

Boston College

Vanderbilt

@ Texas A&M

@ UMass

Auburn

@ Alabama

Oklahoma

@ South Carolina

@ Mississippi State

Arkansas

Oklahoma

Temple

Houston

Tulane

Tennessee

@ Auburn

Texas (Dallas)

South Carolina

@ Ole Miss

Maine

@ Missouri

Alabama

@LSU

South Carolina

Old Dominion

@ Kentucky

LSU

Akron

Ole Miss

@ Alabama

@ Oklahoma

Texas A&M

@ Vanderbilt

Missouri

Wofford

@ Clemson

Tennessee

Chattanooga

NC State (Charlotte)

Kent State

@ Oklahoma

@ Arkansas

Florida

Alabama

Kentucky

Mississippi State

@ Georgia

UTEP

@ Vanderbilt

Texas

Colorado State

@ Michigan

UTSA

Louisiana-Monroe

Mississippi State

Oklahoma (Dallas)

Georgia

@ Vanderbilt

Florida

@ Arkansas

Kentucky

@ Texas A&M

Texas A&M

Notre Dame

McNeese State

@ Florida

Bowling Green

Arkansas (Arlington)

Missouri

@ Mississippi State

LSU

@ South Carolina

New Mexico State

@ Auburn

Texas

Vanderbilt