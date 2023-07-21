The 2024 SEC media days event will be held from July 15-18. The 2024 SEC media days will be hosted at the Omni hotel in downtown Dallas, Texas.

The conference continues to grow. The SEC, which has won four consecutive national championships in football, will have 16 teams beginning in July 2024. Divisions will no longer exist within the conference for football. Texas and Oklahoma join the SEC in 2024, so it makes sense that the SEC is hosting media days in Dallas.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

On the first day of the 2023 SEC media days event, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey confirmed an earlier report that the event would move to Dallas, Texas, for 2024.

The 2023 Big 12 media days were held at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. The SEC continues to encroach on Big 12 territory.

Next year's SEC Media Days will be held in Dallas, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. It will be 1st year w/Texas & Oklahoma in the league & 1st time SEC Media Days held in Longhorn State — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 17, 2023

Related

Georgia's 2024 SEC opponents announced: This is going to be fun

More Football!

2024 SEC media days location announced

Georgia football has 16 preseason All-SEC selections

Former Georgia QB Buck Belue ranks his top CFB teams

Kirby Smart gives take on Georgia's alternate uniforms

Insight on Georgia WRs Dominic Lovett, Rara Thomas by former SEC teammates

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire