2024 SEC football schedule reveal tonight on ESPN

With the additions of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC in 2024, the entire dynamic of the conference is set to change moving forward. The East and West divisions are no longer as the conference has decided to stick with two permanent opponents and the other opponents rotating yearly. So, Alabama will still keep their annual rivalries with Auburn and Tennessee.

The Tide already know who their opponents will be in 2024, but tonight the SEC will be revealing the full conference schedule. The show will be on ESPN and SECN at 6:00 p.m. Central if you want to see the full schedule release.

As a teaser, the SEC announced that Georgia will be traveling to Alabama on Sept. 28 in the first conference game of the schedule.

The first full look at the 2024 SEC football schedule is TONIGHT 🎊 You already know this one is gonna be good 👏 @GeorgiaFootball at @AlabamaFTBL on Sept. 28 (via @GMA) pic.twitter.com/MsljoksOyq — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 13, 2023

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire