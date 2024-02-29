2024 SEC Football Media Days: When each coach will speak, including Kalen DeBoer, Mike Elko

The 2024 SEC football season is one step closer.

On Thursday, the conference announced the coaches' appearance schedule for 2024 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days, which will be held this year at the Omni Hotel in Dallas from Monday, July 15 through Thursday, July 18.

Aside from the additions of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC, there will be several other "firsts" within the conference at this year's media day, including Kalen DeBoer taking the podium as the Alabama football coach instead of Nick Saban. It's the first time in 17 years Saban won't be representing the Crimson Tide. He is expected to still be at media day this year, as he joines ESPN's coverage of the event on the SEC Network.

LSU's Brian Kelly and Ole Miss's Lane Kiffin will kick off the week each talking on Monday. Tuesday will include Georgia's Kirby Smart and Tennessee's Josh Heupel. DeBoer will speak on Wednesday alongside Florida's Billy Napier and Texas' Steve Sarkisian. Mike Elko, who is entering his first season at Texas A&M after coming over from Duke this offseason, and Auburn's Huge Freeze will both speak on Thursday.

Here's some information to know about the 2024 SEC football media day:

When is SEC Media Day?

Dates: July 15-18

Location: Omni Hotel in Dallas

The 2024 SEC Football Kickoff Media Day will take place at the Omni Hotel in downtown Dallas from Monday, July 15 through Thursday, July 18. With the addition of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC, it is the first time SEC media day will be held in Dallas.

The SEC Network will broadcast each day of the event.

SEC Media Day schedule

Here is a list of when each of the 16 coaches will speak, in no particular order:

Monday, July 15

Brian Kelly (LSU)

Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss)

Shane Beamer (South Carolina)

Vanderbilt (Clark Lea)

Tuesday, July 16

Kirby Smart (Georgia)

Eliah Drinkwitz (Missouri)

Brent Venables (Oklahoma)

Josh Heupel (Tennessee)

Wednesday, July 17

Kalen DeBoer (Alabama)

Billy Napier (Florida)

Jeff Lebby (Mississippi State)

Steve Sarkisian (Texas)

Thursday, July 18

Sam Pittman (Arkansas)

Hugh Freeze (Auburn)

Mark Stoops (Kentucky)

Mike Elko (Texas A&M)

