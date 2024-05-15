2024 San Francisco 49ers schedule is here
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco 49ers 2024 schedule was unveiled late Wednesday afternoon.
The team officially announced its matchups for the upcoming season at 5 p.m., although some games were already leaked.
Earlier, the NFL had provided fans with a sneak peek, revealing that San Francisco will open their season at home on Monday Night Football on Sept. 9 against the New York Jets.
This marks the first time since 2020, when they faced the Arizona Cardinals, that the 49ers will open their season at home, according to 49ers Webzone.
Following their Super Bowl 58 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in February, the 49ers are hoping for redemption. The Niners will get their rematch against the Chiefs in Week 7 on Oct. 20.
Full Niners Schedule
Week 1 vs. Jets on Sept. 9
Week 2 at Vikings on Sept. 15
Week 3 at Rams on Sept. 22
Week 4 vs Patriots on Sept. 29
Week 5 vs Cardinals on Oct. 5
Week 6 at Seahawks on Oct. 10
Week 7 vs. Chiefs on Oct. 20
Week 8 vs. Cowboys on Oct. 27
Week 9 Bye Week
Week 10 at Buccaneers on Nov. 19
Week 11 vs Seahawks on Nov. 17
Week 12 at Packers on Nov. 24
Week 13 at Bills on Dec. 1
Week 14 vs Bears on Dec. 8
Week 15 vs. Rams on Dec. 12
Week 16 vs Dolphins on Dec. 22
Week 17 vs. Lions on Dec. 30
Week 18 at Cardinals (TBD)
