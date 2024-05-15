2024 San Francisco 49ers schedule is here

SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco 49ers 2024 schedule was unveiled late Wednesday afternoon.

The team officially announced its matchups for the upcoming season at 5 p.m., although some games were already leaked.

Earlier, the NFL had provided fans with a sneak peek, revealing that San Francisco will open their season at home on Monday Night Football on Sept. 9 against the New York Jets.

This marks the first time since 2020, when they faced the Arizona Cardinals, that the 49ers will open their season at home, according to 49ers Webzone.

Following their Super Bowl 58 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in February, the 49ers are hoping for redemption. The Niners will get their rematch against the Chiefs in Week 7 on Oct. 20.

Full Niners Schedule