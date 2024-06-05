2024 Saints game previews: Week 15 vs. Washington Commanders

We’re on to Week 15 in our New Orleans Saints game previews, when the Washington Commanders will be making a visit to the Caesars Superdome. This is another game the Saints are early favorites to win, but there might not be a team more difficult to project than Washington in 2024.

There are very few commonalities between the current Commanders team and the squad that went 4-13 last season. Washington hired a new coaching staff led by former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn and drafted a new quarterback in Jayden Daniels. They were top spenders in free agency, targeting players like linebackers Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu, center Tyler Biadasz, running back Austin Ekeler, and defensive end Dorance Armstrong Jr., among many others. They also drafted rookies like Illinois defensive tackle Johnny Newton, Michigan cornerback Mike Sainristil, and Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott.

So it’s tough to get a bead on them. Washington might benefit from a weak schedule and an influx of talent and win 10 games. Or they could suffer from unfamiliarity with too many new pieces trying to work together and show only modest improvements.

It’s been a few years since they last crossed paths with the Saints; Jameis Winston led the team to a win on the road in 2021, by a margin of 33-22, but Washington still leads the all-time series with a 17-11 record against New Orleans. If it’s any consolation, the Saints have won three in a row to cut into that lead. They beat Washington inside the Caesars Superdome in 2018 with a staggering 43-19 blowout, but that followed a memorable fourth-quarter comeback in 2017 that the Saints won in overtime, 34-31. What will the final score be this time?

Game information: New Orleans Saints vs. Washington Commanders

Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, La.

Date: Dec. 15

Time: Noon CT / 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

