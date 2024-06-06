2024 Saints game previews: Week 16 at Green Bay Packers

Every game is important, but the stakes get higher in December. And that’s when the New Orleans Saints have a pivotal road game with the Green Bay Packers. They’ll make the trip for what may be a snowy night game at Lambeau Field in Week 16, and it’s a must-win if they want to be part of the playoff picture.

The Saints nearly got it done last season against a Packers team that isn’t looking much different a year later. New Orleans took a 17-point lead into the fourth quarter but fell apart once Derek Carr left the game with an injury. Dennis Allen’s defense gave up 18 points and Jameis Winston wasn’t able to put any points on the board after stepping inn for Carr. It was an embarrassing loss, and it ultimately played a part in the Saints failing to qualify for the playoffs.

New Orleans trails Green Bay by a margin of 18-10 in the all-time series history, and they’ve won just once at Green Bay in their last four trips since 2011. The Saints would earn a lot of confidence from fans by avenging last year’s loss with a win on “Monday Night Football.”

So how are the Packers different this time around? They got younger at running back by swapping Josh Jacobs for Aaron Jones in free agency, but their biggest move was signing safety Xavier McKinney to a $68 million contract. They also brought in former Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Andre Dillard for more depth. In the draft, Green Bay added first-round offensive lineman Jordan Morgan plus second-round defenders Edgerrin Cooper (a linebacker from Texas A&M) and Javon Bullard (a safety from Georgia).

All eyes will be on Lambeau field when the Saints and Packers match up in prime time. So be sure to mark your calendar:

Game information: New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers

Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wis.

Date: Dec. 23

Time: 7:15 p.m. CT / 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

