2024 Saints game previews: Week 18 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

We’ve reached the finish line. The New Orleans Saints will close out their 2024 regular season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, giving them the opportunity for a road game outdoors under the Florida sun. We’re guessing the weather will be pleasant even in January.

And a lot could be at stake in this one; the NFL is waiting to see how the standings line up before scheduling the exact time slot. If the Saints and Buccaneers are both competitive when the playoff picture takes shape, this game could draw a national spotlight.

The Saints own a commanding 40-25 lead in their all-time series with the Bucs, dating back to 1977, but they dropped three losses in a row prior to last year’s late-season win. They left Tampa Bay with a 23-13 that wasn’t as close as the final score suggests; a busted coverage inside the final two minutes set up Buccaneers wideout Chris Godwin for a 47-yard touchdown catch with linebacker Pete Werner trailing him. New Orleans led on the scoreboard through four quarters and maintained possession for almost 37 minutes.

Dennis Allen’s defense frustrated Baker Mayfield often last time around, sacking him twice with Johnathan Abram and Alontae Taylor each intercepting the Bucs quarterback. Mike Evans only caught three passes while Marshon Lattimore was out with an injury. Could they enjoy similar success in this rematch?

Game information: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

Date: Jan. 5

Time: TBD

TV Channel: TBD

