2024 safety Rydarrius ‘Red’ Morgan flips commitment from Florida State to Alabama

Alabama received a boost in the secondary on Wednesday. Florida State commit and 2024 safety Rydarrius “Red” Morgan flipped his commitment to Alabama. He became the fifth defensive back to have committed to the Crimson Tide as a part of the 2024 recruiting class.

Morgan is the second safety to flip to Alabama in as many days. On Tuesday, Georgia commit Peyton Woodyard flipped his commitment to the Crimson Tide.

Morgan had been committed to the Seminoles since July 4. Alabama hosted him for a three-day unofficial visit at the end of July cookout. It was then that Morgan realized that Alabama was the school for him.

When speaking with TideIllustrated’s Brandon Howard, Morgan had the following to say:

“After I went down there for my visit, Alabama was all my mom could talk about,” Morgan said. “When she was feeling like that, I knew it was only a matter of time.”

Now, Morgan will have the opportunity to play closer to home and team up with high school teammate Isaia Faga in Tuscaloosa.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Red Morgan’s recruiting profile.

Film

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 26 52 Rivals 3 – 23 34 ESPN 3 – 28 46 On3 Recruiting 3 489 26 46 247 Composite 3 556 29 54

Vitals

Hometown Phenix City, Alabama Projected Position Safety Height 5-11 Weight 175 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on March 4, 2023

Took an unofficial visit to Alabama from July 29, 2023 to July 31, 2023

Other offers

Auburn

Cincinnati

Florida State

Miami (FL)

Mississippi State

Social Media

