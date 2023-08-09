2024 safety Rydarrius ‘Red’ Morgan flips commitment from Florida State to Alabama
Alabama received a boost in the secondary on Wednesday. Florida State commit and 2024 safety Rydarrius “Red” Morgan flipped his commitment to Alabama. He became the fifth defensive back to have committed to the Crimson Tide as a part of the 2024 recruiting class.
Morgan is the second safety to flip to Alabama in as many days. On Tuesday, Georgia commit Peyton Woodyard flipped his commitment to the Crimson Tide.
Morgan had been committed to the Seminoles since July 4. Alabama hosted him for a three-day unofficial visit at the end of July cookout. It was then that Morgan realized that Alabama was the school for him.
When speaking with TideIllustrated’s Brandon Howard, Morgan had the following to say:
“After I went down there for my visit, Alabama was all my mom could talk about,” Morgan said. “When she was feeling like that, I knew it was only a matter of time.”
Now, Morgan will have the opportunity to play closer to home and team up with high school teammate Isaia Faga in Tuscaloosa.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Red Morgan’s recruiting profile.
Film
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
26
52
Rivals
3
–
23
34
ESPN
3
–
28
46
On3 Recruiting
3
489
26
46
247 Composite
3
556
29
54
Vitals
Hometown
Phenix City, Alabama
Projected Position
Safety
Height
5-11
Weight
175
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on March 4, 2023
Took an unofficial visit to Alabama from July 29, 2023 to July 31, 2023
Other offers
Cincinnati
Florida State
Miami (FL)
Mississippi State
Social Media
10000000% Committed 🐘 #RDN @Coach_TRob pic.twitter.com/wlNFVm2YZF
— RYDARRIUS “RED“ MORGAN (@Rydarrius1) August 9, 2023