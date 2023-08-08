2024 safety Peyton Woodyard flips commitment from Georgia to Alabama

Safety Peyton Woodyard of the 2024 class flipped his commitment from Georgia to Alabama on Tuesday morning. Woodyard had been committed to the Bulldogs since January.

Several insiders believed that USC, Alabama, and Ohio State were threats to flip Woodyard’s commitment. Ultimately, the Crimson Tide were able to reunite Woodyard with his lifelong friend, Zabien Brown. Brown committed to Alabama in July.

Woodyard plays for St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California. Interestingly enough, Gerald Woodyard, Peyton’s father, grew up in Mobile before moving to California. Despite growing up in California, Peyton and his family have been lifelong Alabama fans.

When speaking with On3’s Hayes Fawcett, Woodyard had the following to say about the Crimson Tide:

“The relationship I have with coach Saban and T Rob is great along with the aspect of Alabama being my dream school. My family is from Alabama so it’s always been in my blood. I feel like through prayer and long talks with the family this is where I’m truly supposed to be.”

Woodyard is the fourth defensive back to commit to Alabama as a part of the 2024 recruiting class. He joins fellow defensive back commits Jameer Grimsley, Jaylen Mbakwe, and Zabien Brown.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Peyton Woodyard’s recruiting profile.

Film

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 153 17 11 Rivals 5 19 2 3 ESPN 4 107 11 6 On3 Recruiting 4 86 9 4 247 Composite 4 81 9 6

Vitals

Hometown Bellflower, California Projected Position Safety Height 6-2 Weight 188 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on June 7, 2021

Took an official visit to Alabama from June 23, 2023 to June 25, 2023

Other offers

Announcement

